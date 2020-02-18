City council holds emergency meeting on flood action

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved funding up to $100,000 on repairs to a damaged levee to prevent County Road 19 from flooding at an emergency meeting Tuesday night.
Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman said the concern was that as temperatures drop in the next 24 to 36 hours, slush in the river will freeze, causing lakes in the area to flow over.
“If we lose County Road 19 and we fill [Lake] 20 and we start filling the lakes, we’re going to repeat last year,” he said.
The project, which was approved to start work immediately Wednesday morning, is estimated to cost $200,000 and last two to three days. Getzschman said Sawyer Construction has equipment on site ready to start.
The funding from the city would not likely be reimbursed, Getzschman said. Dodge County will provide $50,000, while the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and Rod and Gun Club will provide $25,000 each.
The project will place a “jetty” at the location of a breached levee south of Lake Ventura, Getzschman said.
“You can call it another levee, but it’s just enough to divert that water to kick it down and try to kick it to where not all of that water is going into Lake 8 of the Rod and Gun Club and we’re forcing that water down either into the river directly south or we’re going to force it to follow the cutoff ditch and back out,” he said.
The flooding started around 5 p.m. on Saturday when an ice jam occurred on the Platte River, causing around 40% to 60% of its water to divert, Getzschman said.
“The river stopped, and at that point in time, the flow had to have someplace to go, and it began to find the path of least resistance,” he said.
Water began to flow into the Rod and Gun Club and over County Road 19, which was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Two people had to be evacuated that night by the Fremont Rural Fire Department, which Getzschman thanked.
“On their way in, the current wasn’t as bad,” he said. “But by the time they started working their way out, the currents were extremely volatile.”
Over Saturday night, Getzschman said water continued to flow over County Road 19 and into Lake 20. Although the water flow over the road had stopped by morning, it started up again Sunday evening.
On Monday morning, Getzschman said the decision was made to stabilize County Road 19, as it was starting to erode. Around 600 tons of rock were added using dump trucks from the city and loaders from Sawyer Construction and Dodge County.
“That pretty much stabilized County Road 19,” Getzschman said. “Last night at about 9:45 p.m. when I left, the flow was pretty much the same; there was no flow over the road and it was about a foot down from the level of County Road 19.”
The flow moved to the east by Tuesday morning down the road leading into the Rod and Gun Club, which is currently being stabilized by Sawyer and the county.
“County Road 19’s a dam, and we’re basically holding it off right there,” Getzschman said. “And it’s doing a good job.”
Getzschman said the plan is to fight the issue at the source and try and slow the water down by the Rod and Gun Club.
“If we don’t try something, I’m not real sure we’re going to be able to hold onto County Road 19 and prevent the flow of water entering Lake 20,” he said.
Councilmember Mark Jensen asked Getzschman as to the level of success the city was expecting with the project.
“I will tell you that when they get a backhoe in there tomorrow and they find out how deep it is, we’re going to know what our success is going to be fairly quick,” Getzschman said. “And if our success isn’t going to be success, we’re going to back off, because there’s no sense in just throwing money at it if we’re not going to make a dent in it.”
Getzschman’s wife, Judy, spoke during public comment on seeing the flooding first hand, which she called “shocking.”
“I do believe, in watching the lake water come up to the level that it did, that if you don’t take action, you could have it absolutely go over Ridge Road again,” she said.
Councilmember Susan Jacobus made the motion to approve the resolution for providing funding, which was seconded by Councilmember Brad Yerger
“What is happening at Road 19 will drastically affect the city of Fremont,” Jacobus said. “So this is one of those, ‘we’re all in this together’ type things.”
Getzschman said the main goal of the project is to hold the area over to get it through the spring.
“This isn’t going to fix it 100%,” he said. “This is a diversion. This is a Band-Aid. And we have to visit this to fix it correctly.”