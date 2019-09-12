The Fremont City Council held final readings for government and utility salary pay plans during its meeting Tuesday night.
Human Resources Director Jennifer McDuffy said not much has changed from the previous readings aside from updates suggested by the council. Both salary pay plans were unanimously passed.
The council also approved a property tax request at its meeting. Two options were provided: Resolution A would set it at roughly $6.82 million for 2020 and $7.28 million for 2021, while Resolution B would set it at $6.42 million for 2020 and $6.56 for 2021.
The council opted for Resolution B and unanimously passed it.
Mayor Scott Getzschman said city staff has done a great job of returning dollars back to reserves every year.
“So that has left us in a position where our reserves were maybe a little richer than they maybe need to be,” he said. “And this does allow us an opportunity to give back to the taxpayer a certain percentage.”
Councilmember Brad Yerger said he believes the City has made its best effort to be prudent in spending.
“Taxpayers are looking for tax relief wherever they can get it in today’s world, because taxes are high everywhere we go,” he said. “We have an opportunity, I think, to help alleviate some of that burden if we can, so I think this approach is good and it doesn’t appear to create a significant risk to the reserve because the impact isn’t that significant.”
The council discussed several new items, including the approval of a collective bargaining agreement between the City of Fremont and the Fraternal Order of Police Local No. 37.
The contract, which will go into effect Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2021, will increase wage adjustments of 3.5% for both years, which McDuffy said was “midrange.” It also provided a clear differentiation between civil service personnel and dispatch personnel.
A resolution to approve $1 million in LB840 funds for infrastructure improvements for Morningside Business Park was passed 6-2, with Councilmembers Glen Ellis and Yerger voting against it.
You have free articles remaining.
The improvements include the relocation and paving of Johnson Road and the installation of water, sewer and street lights. Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell said the total cost estimate for the project is $1,579,424.
“This is due to the fact that a storm sewer was installed instead of ditches,” she said. “That definitely drove up the cost, as well as a six-year delay in the project being completed.”
Yerger said he was worried that the surrounding businesses would not contribute, leaving the funding entirely to taxpayers, a sentiment that Ellis echoed.
“I’m just concerned that we’re setting some precedent here that’s troubling to me personally, as a councilperson,” he said. “I’d rather see LB840 funds used to produce jobs and economic development in that arena and building streets.”
The council also moved two utility ordinances for second reading. Both ordinances, which dealt with meeting debt service requirements, were opposed by Councilmembers Susan Jacobus and Yerger.
The first would increase sewer rates 8.7% on Nov. 1 and 5.1% on Nov. 1, 2020. Typical residents would see an increase of $2.45 this fall and $1.25 in 2020.
Assistant City Administrator of Utilities Troy Schaben said the last increase was in 2015, with one before that in 2013.
“Historically, our sewer rates have been pretty steady with the improvements that we’ve made,” he said.
The second ordinance concerns a $10 million bond for a transmission line from Blair to Fremont. It proposes a 3% increase in electric rates starting this November.
Discussion for a resolution concerning a policy for individual sewer connections was moved to the last meeting of October.