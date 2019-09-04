The City Council held second readings of three ordinances concerning the 2019-2021 biennial budget statement and salary pay plans during its special meeting Tuesday evening.
Director of Finance Jody Sanders said although the base property tax rate would remain the same as previous years, the debt service property tax would decrease slightly in 2020 due to an increase to property valuation.
Sanders addressed a question asked by Councilmember Brad Yerger during the last meeting on the budget: What would a 1% property tax relief look like? She said homeowners whose property valuation was $125,000 would see a $4.79 decrease in their property tax, while greater valuations would see larger decreases.
Sanders said the city only accounts for 20% of the overall property tax request, with the county and school district providing even more.
“So when all of those different parts and pieces go together, we might propose a 1% decrease in our tax, but it would just take one other entity to make a change one way or the other, and they would basically wipe out that savings that has been proposed,” she said.
When asked by Yerger about the location of the balance in the immigration fund, Sanders said it’s not a fund in and of itself.
“I wouldn’t even call it a part of the reserves of the general fund because we have it set aside separately. There’s not a separate budget for it,” she said. “We attach a project number for normal operations as the individuals within the city that work to enforce the ordinance itself. Their time stays in their home department.”
Yerger also thanked Sanders for categorizing certain areas on the budget by urgency, something he had requested at a previous meeting.
Councilmember Susan Jacobus asked about shared positions among city workers, including City Administrator Brian Newton, Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer and Assistant City Administrator of Utilities Troy Schaben, who all have more than one position.
“If we look at one and say, ‘You’re doing both sides of the fence, fully,’ then that would be equally well-stated for both the public works director job as well as the utility assistant manager job,” human resources director Jennifer McDuffee said.
Sanders reiterated shortly before a proposed motion to the ordinance that she needed input from council members before the final reading.
“I can’t take one council member’s suggestion and implement it across the budget because the rest of you haven’t voted on it yet,” she said. “So if there are changes that you’re interested in seeing, next week is frankly almost too late.”
McDuffee presented the government salary pay plan, which featured increases to positions that the city struggled with the most, including relief dispatchers, reserve police officers and the park ranger.
“We struggle a lot with that position, so that was one that we did make a significant jump to,” she said. “I believe we raised the top of that probably by $1.50 or $2, if I remember correctly.”
McDuffee also presented the utility salary pay plan, which she said provided a 2.5% increase for non-union positions.
Final readings for all three ordinances will take place at the Sept. 10 meeting.