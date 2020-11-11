City Council rejects language change, unanimously approves animal control RFP proposal

Fremont City Council rejected a second attempt to change the city’s municipal code language to provide for greater flexibility in setting the council agenda during its Tuesday meeting.
The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Susan Jacobus, would have allowed council to rearrange the order of the agenda immediately following roll call.
Jacobus’s resolution would have also allowed any member of the public to request a change in the order of the published agenda, subject to council approval.
The resolution is largely similar to a previous resolution introduced by Councilmember Brad Yerger during the council’s Oct. 27 meeting, which failed on 5-3 vote. Councilmembers Yerger, Jacobus and Glen Ellis were the only votes in favor of the change.
Yerger’s item was introduced following consecutive meetings where an executive session has preceded any business on the council’s agenda. Those sessions have lasted upward of an hour long and have left the public waiting for council meetings to begin for too long in some council members’ eyes.
“It is the council’s authority to set its own order and what we’ve been doing the last couple meetings is taking items off the agenda before we ever get to approving the order of the agenda,” Yerger said during the Oct. 27 meeting.
Jacobus said she chose to introduce her own version of the resolution following conversations with Councilmember Linda McClain over the language in Yerger’s proposed changes.
“We want nice, clean meetings and to start our meetings in proper order,” Jacobus said.
Councilmember Mark Legband said he didn’t believe the changes were significant to sway his opinion on the resolution.
“This was just voted on last week, or almost exactly the same as what was voted on two weeks ago,” he said.
During the Oct. 27 meeting, Legband said he believed the proposed changes were attempting to fix an issue that didn’t exist.
“Why are we trying to fix something that’s not broken?” he said during the previous meeting. “If we get in here and people start pulling things out, we could be here for an hour figuring out who’s moving where and what’s going on.”
In her discussion with Jacobus, McClain said she did agree with the idea of setting the agenda as the first order of business, but opposed the majority of what Jacobus brought forward in her resolution.
“I don’t think that I was in agreement with this and I plan to vote against it,” she said.
Jensen also voiced his opposition toward the resolution. He said there will be times where an executive session is necessary to begin council meetings because it sets the agenda for the night.
“I think we should leave the arrow in our quiver,” he said.
Yerger brought forward several incidents where he has seen council choose to re-arrange the agenda at the request of the public.
He noted occasions where a room full of people asked to have their item heard early so they wouldn’t have to sit through the entire council meeting before being able to speak.
“Those accommodations were made,” he said.
He also noted an incident where an individual serving on the library board asked that an item be moved up due to medical reasons. Yerger said that opportunity was denied.
“We denied the opportunity of someone for medical reasons that we were free to move items up and around for lawyers, developers and other people that wanted to rearrange the agenda and I thought that it was inappropriate,” Yerger said. “Therefore, I do think it’s important for us to hear from the public.”
Yerger said he believed it was important to give the public an opportunity to request that items be moved, but reiterated that the request doesn’t necessarily equate to approval.
“Just because we hear a request doesn’t mean that we have to approve moving it to another location or an earlier time in the agenda or later in the agenda,” he said.
He said the resolution simply offers an opportunity to hear requests from the public on the placement of items on the agenda before it is approved.
“I don’t see that that’s particularly intrusive for council,” Yerger said. “We’re just trying to accommodate and get as much input as possible.”
The resolution moved to a vote following a motion from Yerger, which was seconded by Jacobus. The motion failed on a 5-3 vote in opposition of the proposed ordinance change, with Councilmembers Yerger, Jacobus and Ellis being the only votes in favor.
In other news, council unanimously approved the release of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for animal control services on behalf of the City of Fremont.
The process for putting together the RFP began following unanimous approval to begin the RFP process during the Oct. 27 council meeting.
Jensen requested clarification on the RFP process moving forward, asking the city’s legal counsel to confirm that council would not be tied to any potential applicants that come through the proposal.
“Again, it’s just a request for proposals,” City Attorney Pat Sullivan said. “Outside of you actually accepting one of the proposals, there’s no problem with doing that.”
Legband also voiced his support for the resolution.
“I’m for this,” he said. “I like this. I just wish I would have gotten this a little earlier so I would have had time to read through it and know exactly what it’s saying, but from what I’ve seen, I like what you’re saying.”
Council also voted to table an item and motion introduced by Yerger. One item requested an executive session to “discuss contract negotiations and any potential or threatened litigations.”
Yerger’s other motion would have required the city attorney to provide council with all information received in response to the items approved on the now-disbanded Animal Control — Citizens Advisory Board agenda as of Sept. 16.
That motion included all subsequent outstanding requests that were not provided to the citizen-led board before it dissolved.
Jensen made a privileged motion to table the request to enter executive session after noting an email council members received Tuesday from the city attorney’s office, which requested that no executive session be held until December.
That motion carried 5-3, with Yerger, Ellis and Jacobus voting in opposition of the motion.
Jensen introduced a second motion to table Yerger’s second motion to introduce requests into the public record, stating again the email received by council members from the city attorney’s office.
Legband seconded the motion, adding that he would like this information to be placed in the public record once “everything,” including the RFP process, is completed.
“Per legal advice, I’m going to second [Jensen’s] motion,” he said.
The motion carried on the same 5-3 vote, with Legband, Ellis and Jacobus voting in opposition.
