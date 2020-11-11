City Council rejects language change, unanimously approves animal control RFP proposal

“We want nice, clean meetings and to start our meetings in proper order,” Jacobus said.

Councilmember Mark Legband said he didn’t believe the changes were significant to sway his opinion on the resolution.

“This was just voted on last week, or almost exactly the same as what was voted on two weeks ago,” he said.

During the Oct. 27 meeting, Legband said he believed the proposed changes were attempting to fix an issue that didn’t exist.

“Why are we trying to fix something that’s not broken?” he said during the previous meeting. “If we get in here and people start pulling things out, we could be here for an hour figuring out who’s moving where and what’s going on.”

In her discussion with Jacobus, McClain said she did agree with the idea of setting the agenda as the first order of business, but opposed the majority of what Jacobus brought forward in her resolution.

“I don’t think that I was in agreement with this and I plan to vote against it,” she said.

Jensen also voiced his opposition toward the resolution. He said there will be times where an executive session is necessary to begin council meetings because it sets the agenda for the night.