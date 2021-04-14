City Council tables floor area ratio ordinance following concerns from residents, council

Floor area ratio measure is the allowable area of a building in relation to the size of the lot. A higher floor area ratio indicates that a building with a larger volume can be constructed.

City Administrator Brian Newton contacted Brad Marshall, a civil team leader at Olsson Associates, following requests for an updated drainage study from council and members of the public.

In a study session prior to council's 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Marshall said he examined the 2013 study and found that the anticipated uses of the property "fit very well" with the study.

Marshall said a plan was developed to contour the land through grading to push drainage in different directions.

That drainage will then be collected in a channel running along the northern side of Tech Park before ultimately being collected in a 100-foot-wide drainage ditch that spans the eastern side of the property.

A drainage pipe will also be connected to the ditch. That pipe would slowly release collected storm water over the course of a 24-to-36 hour time period.

Marshall also took into account the Rawhide Creek, which runs along the southern edge of the Tech Park property. He said the creek isn't mapped floodplain, therefore not associated with elevation, but it does show up on maps.

"We did recommend an additional buffer of about 30 feet from that property line that would remove any type of floodplain from a particular development property, which is probably good for the city's insurance rates and insurance programs for flood control in the city," he said.

In regard to the proposal to increase the park's floor-area-ratio to 41%, Marshall said he didn't believe the increase would lead to any changes in runoff.

"I felt like that percentage was still within the guidelines of what we're selling and recommending for the runoff for this Tech Park," he said.

Jerry Delaney, a Fremont resident and president of the Central Park Homeowners Association, said the efforts to update the study were not enough.

Delaney said homeowners are supposed to assume that proper protocol and diligence has been followed in reviewing and updating the 2013 study. He said the effort to increase the floor area ratio for businesses looking to purchase land within the Tech Park could potentially impact "thousands" of residents in the long term.

"We're not asking you, we're begging you to not even consider making a change to not just this one, but all the current and future business developments in our city," he said. "Maybe the existing floor area ratios will not stop development of the Tech Park. It will show that we are at least not taking steps in the wrong direction and addressing an existing problem with flooding not just in our area, but in the entire city."

Yerger agreed with residents who spoke in opposition to the ordinance during public comment, saying they raised "good, common sense questions with regards to potential flooding problems."

He also pointed to the updated study, saying that he believed many of the changes to be insignificant compared to the original 2013 study.

"Now, we're calling that a new study, but I don't really think so," he said. "It basically looks to me like a regurgitation of what we had and I think some of the folks in the audience are trying to point that out for us tonight."

Newton said he asked Marshall to go back through the 2013 study and ensure that it remained applicable today.

Councilmember Mark Legband asked if deepening the retention cell located along the east side of the park would be feasible.

"We looked at that," he said. "It was planned to be dry, not wet, so if you dig deeper you will have a pond there, which some would argue would be a nice aesthetic while others would say it would bring in cattails and varmints."

Newton said the city would like to avoid making the cell any deeper. If anything, he said the retention cell could become larger.

Ellis said the city needs to step back and examine the potential effects of flooding in the areas surrounding Tech Park as well, rather than focusing on runoff and drainage within the area alone.

"We as a council are responsible for the citizens of Fremont and are responsible for the quality of life," he said. "There is a solution here, but we as a council voted for a $2 million airport terminal. Why can't we come up with a solution that is going to solve this problem and not just ignore it?"

Ellis said council needs to stop and do some "major looking" at the drainage in the area before coming up with a solution.

"Then we can put the gas pedal down and move forward," he said.