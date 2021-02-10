City Council tables public discussion item on FurEver Home, DCHS contracts

"If the intent here is to get the public's redress out into the open, then I don't have a problem with that, but if there's an attempt to have the city responding to those specific questions, I do believe the DCHS contract and the potential litigation with the DCHS contract would be implicated," he said.

In large measure, Yerger said he believed most of the concerns from the public he has fielded thus far have been related to the operation of the FurEver Home contract and the city's approach to animal control services.

"We have a contract for $190,000 and some change, we have community service officers that we're going to pay, which could add conceptually, if you count two or three, it's going to be another $100,000 or more with equipment," he said. "And then we have other costs on top of that for training and logistics. I just think that the public will want the administration to explain how, logistically, that works."

Jacott argued that his job is to protect the city from liability. He said council could organize a public forum to disseminate the information Yerger brought forward, but that information is not meant to be brought up during a council meeting.

"This meeting is for conducting business," he said.