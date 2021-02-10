City Council tables public discussion item on FurEver Home, DCHS contracts

An item introduced by Councilmember Brad Yerger meant to open up public discussion surrounding the recent contract approval of FurEver Home, LLC, and its effect on the city's current contract with the Dodge County Humane Society.
That item never reached public comment, however. Following discussion between council and the city's legal counsel on the impact on discussing the contracts publicly in light of potential litigation, the motion was tabled indefinitely.
City Council approved a $190,000 contract with the FurEver Home, LLC, for animal sheltering services during a Jan. 26 council meeting. This city is also under contract with DCHS, which is priced around $103,000.
Between the two contracts, the city is expected to pay around $24,000 each month on animal control and sheltering services.
At the beginning of discussion on the item, City Attorney Travis Jacott advised council not to discuss contract details in a public forum, due to risk of an exposure to liability.
"I don't want to explicitly have the city be exposed to any liability once this matter is finally going to be resolved," he said. "I'd recommend not holding discussion."
Yerger's rationale for introducing the item boiled down to what he described as increased public inquiry over the recently passed contract.
"I've been fielding a lot of calls from the public inquiring on just how the new FurEver Home contract and the city's use of community service officers will work," he said.
Under the new contract, FurEver Home will serve as the primary sheltering service for animals for the city. Individuals looking to either surrender or call for animal control services are still able to utilize DCHS.
The responsibility to provide animal control services would fall to the city, instead of FurEver Home. The Fremont Police Department is expected to hire community service officers that will split their duties between code enforcement and animal control.
Yerger said the public forum would be an "excellent time" for Mayor Joey Spellerberg and City Administrator Brian Newton to explain the logistics of the proposal.
Yerger said members of the public brought forward questions regarding the overall cost of providing animal control and sheltering and whether those costs are included in the city's current budget, the logistics of having three separate agencies working to supply the city with animal control and sheltering services and if the city thought it was fiscally responsible to pay three agencies for animal control services.
Jacott said the cost of the contracts are already available to the public and added that his concern with the motion is its intent.
"If the intent here is to get the public's redress out into the open, then I don't have a problem with that, but if there's an attempt to have the city responding to those specific questions, I do believe the DCHS contract and the potential litigation with the DCHS contract would be implicated," he said.
In large measure, Yerger said he believed most of the concerns from the public he has fielded thus far have been related to the operation of the FurEver Home contract and the city's approach to animal control services.
"We have a contract for $190,000 and some change, we have community service officers that we're going to pay, which could add conceptually, if you count two or three, it's going to be another $100,000 or more with equipment," he said. "And then we have other costs on top of that for training and logistics. I just think that the public will want the administration to explain how, logistically, that works."
Jacott argued that his job is to protect the city from liability. He said council could organize a public forum to disseminate the information Yerger brought forward, but that information is not meant to be brought up during a council meeting.
"This meeting is for conducting business," he said.
Mayor Joey Spellerberg stepped in to provide a response to the public on council's efforts to address the longstanding animal control issues brought forward by the community.
Since taking office, Spellerberg said the issue of animal control has been a top priority for him and council.
"Those that still have concerns, I ask you to remain patient and trust that we are working as quickly and as thoroughly as possible," he said. "Our goal is to focus on the animals, listen to the community and do our due diligence."
Spellerberg asked the public to look at the council's body of work during the last two months, specifically pointing to the recent contract with FurEver Home as a step toward a long-term solution to the animal control issue.
"Our collective goal together is to work things out and turn these challenges into strengths," he said. "We hear you, we understand you. We're working as quickly as we can."
Following his comments, Councilmember Mark Jensen introduced a privileged motion to table Yerger's motion indefinitely, with Councilmember Mark Legband seconding the motion.
The motion passed on a 5-3 vote, with Councilmembers Glen Ellis, Sally Ganem and Yerger voting in opposition.
In other news, council approved first reading for the sale of two Tech Park Properties. Broken into two separate ordinances, the first sale would relocate the Pearl Academy daycare business owned by Myra Katherine Hale and Michael Pruss into the city's Tech Park.
Hale and Pruss have offered to purchase a 1.1-acre lot, which is expected to cost $37,147 before a potential rebate, which would bring the price of the purchase down to $23,212.
The second purchase approved first reading for an additional lot sale to McGinn Holdings, LLC. During a Dec. 8 council meeting, an ordinance to sell a 4.5-acre lot to McGinn Holdings, LLC. was approved for final reading.
Seth McGinn, CEO of Fremont-based business CanCooker, came forward with a desire to purchase an additional two-acre lot for "future growth in his business," according to a staff report submitted to council.
The fiscal impact of the purchase is listed at $71,934 before rebate. If the city meets its employment requirements under the Community Development Block Grant used to stimulate job growth in the area before April 2022, McGinn will receive a $27,029 rebate, bringing the cost of the purchase down to $44,905.