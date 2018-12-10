The Fremont City Council will consider resolutions to terminate the employment of City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer during its meeting on Tuesday.
Following the swearing-in ceremony for three newly elected city council members — Glen Ellis, Mark Jensen and Brad Yerger — the council will consider separate resolutions to terminate both Newton and Wimer.
The resolutions are being brought forth by current council member Susan Jacobus, who is also introducing a resolution to appoint an interim city administrator until Fremont’s Unified Development Code is revised and a permanent position as city administrator is created and filled, according to information on an amended city council agenda released late Monday afternoon.
Jacobus is also bringing forward an item to consider the adoption of a public comment period during all city council meetings.
Those items will be considered following a swearing-in ceremony of Ellis, Jensen and Yerger who will take the oath of office and begin their terms — replacing outgoing council members Scott Schaller, Steve Landholm and John Anderson.
Both Ellis and Jensen won closely contested elections on Nov. 6 unseating incumbents Landholm and Schaller, while Yerger ran uncontested as Anderson did not seek re-election after announcing his retirement from the position earlier this year.
On Election Day, Ellis beat out Landholm for the Ward 2 seat by 17 votes, earning a total of 826 votes to Landholm’s 809. Jensen won his first-ever bid for a spot on the council by only 21 votes as he earned 545 votes to unseat Schaller who received 524 votes, for the Ward 3 seat.
In other council news:
- Council will consider an agreement to continue retaining Kris Kobach for legal service regarding Illegal Immigration Ordinance No. 5165.
- Council will consider amendments to both the Gallery 23 preliminary plat and final plat.
- Council will consider an ordinance authorizing the sale of an undivided one-half interest in Outlot A of the Fremont Technology Park to Dodge County for $201,300.