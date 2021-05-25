City Council to discuss Municipal Code amendments during special Tuesday meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the third and final reading of an ordinance, the council may discuss, debate and vote on the ordinance.

Currently, public comment, council debate and voting are included in all three readings of an ordinance.

“It’s very inefficient to me that we debate an ordinance three times,” Sullivan said.

The proposed amendments would also bring about changes to the public’s ability to directly remove items from the consent agenda for individual consideration.

Currently, members of the public, along with council, have the ability to call for specific items to be removed from the council’s consent agenda to be considered separately.

An amendment to Section 2.106 of the Municipal Code would only allow council members, the mayor or the city administrator to remove an item from the consent agenda for individual consideration.

The amendment also allows for council to refuse to permit the removal of any item from the consent agenda through a motion.