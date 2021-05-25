City Council to discuss Municipal Code amendments during special Tuesday meeting

A special meeting to discuss proposed amendments to the Fremont Municipal Code will take place prior to the Fremont City Council’s regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting.
The special city council meeting will begin at 6 p.m., with the regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Public comment will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The special meeting will focus on amendments to the administrative section of the Fremont Municipal Code. One of the first proposed amendments submitted for discussion would specifically affect public comment on agenda items.
A proposed amendment under Section 2-103 of the Municipal Code stated that “generally, public comment will not occur on items on the agenda unless specifically designated to occur on a particular item, or at the discretion of the presiding officer, or as otherwise provided by law.”
City Attorney Pat Sullivan told the Tribune the purpose of the proposed changes is to create a more efficient, professional council setting.
The proposed ordinance changes would also change the manner in which ordinances move from first to final reading.
Under the amendment to Section 2-302 of the Municipal Code, public comment and debate would not be included in the first reading of an ordinance.
A public hearing would be included in the second reading of the ordinance to allow for public comment. Following the public hearing, the second reading of the ordinance will be held without a vote or discussion.
During the third and final reading of an ordinance, the council may discuss, debate and vote on the ordinance.
Currently, public comment, council debate and voting are included in all three readings of an ordinance.
“It’s very inefficient to me that we debate an ordinance three times,” Sullivan said.
The proposed amendments would also bring about changes to the public’s ability to directly remove items from the consent agenda for individual consideration.
Currently, members of the public, along with council, have the ability to call for specific items to be removed from the council’s consent agenda to be considered separately.
An amendment to Section 2.106 of the Municipal Code would only allow council members, the mayor or the city administrator to remove an item from the consent agenda for individual consideration.
The amendment also allows for council to refuse to permit the removal of any item from the consent agenda through a motion.
Sullivan pointed to the Open Meetings Act when discussing the proposed amendment. He said the idea of the act is to do business in front of the public, but the meetings should only involve when there is a public hearing or a request for information from the council.