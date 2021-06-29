City Council to discuss resolution affirming emergency declaration from June 24 wind storm

The Fremont City Council will consider a resolution to affirm an emergency declaration that would authorize $1.75 million in repair work for a transmission system that was damaged during a wind storm last week.
The storm, which took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, brought straight-line winds into the Fremont area ranging anywhere between 60 to 70 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.
The storm system began in north central Nebraska before accelerating southeast in the early hours of Thursday, moving through towns like Norfolk and Columbus before areas including Fremont, Omaha and Lincoln.
Fremont Municipal Code calls for any expenditures more than $30,000 to be advertised for bids and be approved by the Utility and Infrastructure Board and City Council.
The code may be waived if an emergency is declared. Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton declared an emergency on June 24 to repair the transmission system.
The code requires that any such declaration be affirmed by council at its next regular meeting.
Multiple powerlines and utility poles were snapped along U.S. Highway 77 and Luther Road near County Road T during the early morning storm.
The downed powerlines left more than 3,000 residents without power.
The majority of those outages were taken care of as of Thursday afternoon, but about five residents in the Fremont area were without power through Thursday night.
The money will be used to repair approximately 26 wooden utility poles that were downed during the storm, according to City Administrator Brian Newton.
Those poles will be replaced with using steel instead of wood in an attempt to allow for more protection from the elements. The 26 fallen poles will also be fitted with newer conductors meant to dampen the effects of wind.
“When you have situations like this, you want to avoid all the purchasing requirements that we would normally go through that would probably take us 30 to 60 days to get done,” Newton told the Tribune. “We just don’t have time to wait.”