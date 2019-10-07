The Fremont City Council will discuss the 23rd Street viaduct project, utility rates and a document the Utility and Infrastructure Board is claiming to be “falsified” during its meeting Tuesday night.
A draft environmental assessment for the 23rd Street viaduct project will be voted on to determine its fate. The $30 million project, which was approved by voters in 2008, will involve the construction of an overpass over a railroad crossing in west Fremont.
If approved, the assessment will go to the state and federal levels before returning to the council for final approval. If it is not approved, the project will end after over a decade of planning.
The council will also discuss and possibly take action on a public document submitted by Councilmember Susan Jacobus that UIB deemed “falsified.”
The document concerned a waiver request for a sewer line hookup by Alan Fanning. Jacobus said she obtained the document, which approved Fanning’s request, at the board’s May 14 meeting.
After Jacobus presented the document to the city council on June 11, the UIB passed and approved a resolution requesting that the council remove the document, claiming it did not approve Fanning’s request.
Other items on the agenda include final readings for establishing rates for electricity and sewer use. The council will also discuss the placement of stop signs and set speed limits for SunRidge Place, which is currently in development in east Fremont.
At last week’s meeting, the council approved an amendment to change the recommended speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25.