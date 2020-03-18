City council to move to teleconference meetings, county could follow suit

To satisfy the Open Public Meetings Act, Missel said the link would be posted for the public, who can download a free app to “attend” the meeting.

As board members participate from their homes or offices, Missel said attendees can use the link to listen, but not speak.

“However, there’s an ability to open up a chat window,” he said. “So if they want to pose questions when we would get to the point in the meeting where we have questions from the public, we’d be able to address those.”

On Wednesday, Missel signed a declaration of disaster for Dodge County after conversations with Smith and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

“It stems from the president declaring this a national disaster, and it opens the door for us as a community to receive funding,” he said. “In some ways, it’s almost like, here we are a year later doing the same thing, because I signed one of these a year ago.”

Missel also said he was notified Wednesday morning that Dodge County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt and the Department of Motor Vehicles would move to a by-appointment-only system.

Bargstadt said the decision was to try to reduce the flow into the office to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus.