City council to move to teleconference meetings, county could follow suit

The Fremont City Council will temporarily hold its meetings through online teleconferences in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines from the state.
“I know it’s new and it’s unchartered territory, but there are a lot of entities that have been able to do this for quite a while,” City Administrator Brian Newton said. “It’s just the first time the city’s ever been able to do it.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order to permit state and local governmental boards, commissions and other public bodies to meet electronically as a result of the coronavirus until May 31.
The order did not waive requirements for public meetings, which will still be available to the public.
Ricketts recommended that events with 10 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks on Monday.
Newton said the council will use Zoom to hold its meetings, the next of which will be held March 31 at 7 p.m. The agenda will include information on how people can tune in online.
“We’re going to do a trial run with the council, just so they can see how it works,” he said.
Zoom is a free video conferencing service that allows for remote meetings, as well as listening participants. An account is not required to join a meeting, which can be viewed on Windows and macOS computers, as well as Android and iOS phones.
Although Newton said he doesn’t know if the meetings will still allow for public comment, which is scheduled for a 30-minute period before the last meeting of each month, he said the city will still try to allow for comments via a chat box in Zoom.
The Business Improvement District provided a teleconference number along with its meeting on Tuesday. This Friday, the Airport Advisory Board will be run completely through teleconference.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors is also in talks to hold its meetings online, the next of which will be on March 25.
“We’re looking into [teleconferencing] and may use that option, but at the present time, meetings are going to be held the way they are,” Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said.
Mytty said has talked with Chairman Bob Missel and Emergency Manager Tom Smith on the situation and will make a decision soon.
“The good news is our board meetings don’t get too much of an audience anyway,” he said. “We somewhat keep our social distance anyway, but Bob and myself and Tom are looking into that.”
Missel said Smith has an account with Zoom, which will be up for consideration as the application used for the meetings.
“It’s not a sure thing that we’ll have it in place for the meeting next week, but we’re moving in that direction,” he said.
To satisfy the Open Public Meetings Act, Missel said the link would be posted for the public, who can download a free app to “attend” the meeting.
As board members participate from their homes or offices, Missel said attendees can use the link to listen, but not speak.
“However, there’s an ability to open up a chat window,” he said. “So if they want to pose questions when we would get to the point in the meeting where we have questions from the public, we’d be able to address those.”
On Wednesday, Missel signed a declaration of disaster for Dodge County after conversations with Smith and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
“It stems from the president declaring this a national disaster, and it opens the door for us as a community to receive funding,” he said. “In some ways, it’s almost like, here we are a year later doing the same thing, because I signed one of these a year ago.”
Missel also said he was notified Wednesday morning that Dodge County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt and the Department of Motor Vehicles would move to a by-appointment-only system.
Bargstadt said the decision was to try to reduce the flow into the office to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“We’re trying to give the best service we can for the public to get their business taken care of,” she said. “It’s not something that we want to do, we’re just trying to do it in a manner that’s going to be more helpful if we can do that for everybody.”
Bargstadt said the change would not be permanent and encouraged people to use mail-ins, the dropbox and online services instead.
Mytty also said people should vote absentee as much as possible as Election Day on May 12 approaches. He said people can vote early by visiting dodgecounty.nebraska.gov/election-commission and filling out an early voter’s ballot request.
The form must be mailed to the county by no later than May 1. Mytty said the county will also run a notice of the election in the Fremont Tribune on March 30.
“We’re going to be printing ballots very soon thereafter,” he said. “So until the governor or the secretary of state gives us more guidance on what leeway we can do, the election’s going ahead the way it is.”