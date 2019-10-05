The Fremont City Council will vote on a draft environmental assessment for the 23rd Street viaduct project, which was approved by voters in 2008, during its meeting Tuesday night.
If approved, the assessment will go to the state and federal levels for final review and approval, according to a press release. It would then come back to the city council for final approval to go forward.
However, if the city council votes against the assessment, the project would end after a decade of planning.
The project would construct an overpass at the Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad and Burlington Norther Santa Fe railroad crossing on 23rd Street. Its aim is to improve local traffic and safety on the west side of Fremont.
In April 2004, 6-month-old Yair Hernandez died on the way to the hospital after the car he was in was stopped at a train on the west side of Fremont. His death spurred support for the viaduct project, which had been in discussion for years.
Voters approved a $2.9 million bond to pay for the city’s share of the $11 million viaduct in 2008. But that cost has increased dramatically to almost $30 million in the years since.
City Administrator Brian Newton said the city has looked at 15 different scenarios during the creation of the assessment, taking social, economic and environmental issues into consideration.
“It’s been in the environmental assessment state from Day One,” he said. “We’ll have to move railroad tracks, displace businesses and reroute streets. It has has a lot of impacts.”
Newton said he doesn’t know how the city council will vote on the issue on Tuesday. He said there’s been discussion among the council for other potential plans, including another public vote.
When he started his role four years ago, Newton said he saw a “passion” for the project. But since then, multiple events have happened, including the moving of U.S. Highway 30 and the addition of an online train-monitoring system.
But Newton still encouraged people to come out to the public comment during the meeting on Tuesday.
“There’s certainly a need for it. Nobody would argue about a viaduct there,” he said. “But today, with the price tag, people might think we need something else instead.”
The city council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fremont Municipal Building. The full draft of the assessment can be found on the City’s website.