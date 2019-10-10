The Fremont City Council voted to end the 23rd Street viaduct project after nearly two decades of planning during its meeting Tuesday night.
A vote to approve the project’s draft environmental assessment failed 6-1, with only Councilmember Mark Jensen voting to move it forward. Councilmember Matt Bechtel was not present.
The vote put an end to a project that had its beginnings in 2000, with an actual process of a draft in 2004. Voters in Fremont approved a $2.9 million bond to pay for the city’s share of the $11 million project, which raised to $30 million a few years ago.
The project would have placed an overpass at the old Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad and Burlington Norther Santa Fe railroad crossing in west Fremont.
If approved, the draft would have gone on to the state and federal levels for approval before coming back to the city council for final review.
“I think some of those safety issues that drove this in 2000 and lead to discussion are no longer there,” Councilmember Susan Jacobus said. “And with us expanding and putting a $40 million beltway in, all of these things playing into it totally changes the playing field.”
Councilmember Glen Ellis agreed, saying the project wasn’t viable for the community anymore.
Although Jensen voted to move the project forward, he said he didn’t see the project as ever being viable and that it wouldn’t happen in its current state.
“But to move forward at this time keeps a card in our deck whether we think we’ll actually use it or not,” he said. “There’s no sense going back to zero.”
The vote also brought many citizens to speak to the council. Ron Gross, president of Nye Health Services, said its 200 residents would be affected by the project, which was not what was voted on in 2008.
“This is a totally different project,” he said. This takes this beyond the point for us, personally, that we can’t do an addition that we have planned for the spring of 2020.”
Other Fremont residents agreed that the project had changed drastically over the years.
“I know personally that when I voted for the bond issue that I was thinking of a simple viaduct over that,” Brenda Ray said.
Judy Getzschman said although the project made sense initially, technology had changed enough that there was no longer a need.
“I think that it’s not a very good use of money at this point, at the cost that it’s at,” she said. “I understand the environmental is important, but I don’t think that it makes a lot of sense now that we have some of the tools in place in regards to use of our smartphones.”
However, Raegen Yount of Fremont was more critical and said the app used to monitor trains is not accurate.
“I don’t really want to gamble a life on an app,” she said. “That, to me, is concerning.”
Some residents presented alternate ideas for the council. Larry Marvin said trains on the Santa Fe Railroad could park further away to prevent blockage. Steve Hull said there could be a fire truck and rescue squad building by the airport.
When asked by Councilmember Brad Yerger, Fremont Department Fire Chief Todd Bernt said train blockage for responders at that railroad crossing is a “rarity.”
The council also tabled discussion regarding the Utility and Infrastructure Board to investigate what it called a “falsified document” submitted into the public record by Jacobus.
Alan Sawtelle, chairman of the UIB, said a document stating that Assistant City Administrator of Utilities Troy Schaben had approved a sewer line waiver request by Alan Fanning was submitted by Jacobus during the city council’s June 11 meeting.
Sawtelle said the document differed from the one from the UIB’s May 14 meeting, which did not approve it.
“It became a concern of the board that once it was established at the UIB meeting, that the document was falsified, and Mr. Schaben and staff said they didn’t write it,” he said. “So that being said, why would a councilperson still enter it into the city council meeting as a record.”
The UIB voted on July 30 to request the city council remove the document from the public record.
Councilmember Mark Legband said the council should try to find the origin of the document and that they’re not accusing anybody of anything yet, which resulted in some outbreaks in the audience.
“We all know it’s a false document,” he said. “That being said, if it were reversed and I presented a document that wasn’t true, I’d want to know who used me to try and deceive the council.”
Councilmember Michael Kuhns agreed with Legband, and said the council should be more transparent before addressing Yerger.
“If we wanted transparency, let’s find out where this fabricated document came from,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of faith in this council, I’ve lost a lot of faith in you, Brad. You’ve been pushing transparency from day one. And now you’re belittling a member that wants to find the truth.”
Yerger said that personal issues should remain out of the council room and called for Mayor Scott Getzschman to put an end to it.
“Personal comments about other councilmembers or name-calling or those kinds of things that have gone on in this chamber for the last several meetings has got to stop,” she said. “And that’s the requirement, I think, of the presiding officer and should have been intervened tonight.”
Councilmember Linda McClain said the council needs to pay attention to the scope and money that would be spent on the issue.
“I feel like we need more direction from legal,” she said. “We could spend $50,000 to $100,000 on an investigation of all the computers in city hall. I’m just concerned that we maybe need to take a step back from this.”
Fanning said his vocal opposition to the SunRidge Development, which is developing by his house, and Jacobus’ calls for the resignation of City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer were behind the UIB’s efforts.
Fanning said during the May 14 meeting, he noticed that Schaben had seemed to have changed his mind about waiving his sewer line request.
“I believe Susan Jacobus somehow acquired the document and didn’t know the origin or the accuracy of it, but believed that if it were true, it showed that Mr. Schaben had his mind changed by someone or something, and I suspected that that someone was Mr. Newton,” he said.
Fanning said this move was to intimidate people who are in opposition to the city administration.
“Rather than believe that Susan Jacobus fabricated the document, I think it is far more logical to believe that the document is authentic and that it was left in the copier for Ms. Jacobus to pick up with her copies by an anonymous city employee who fears retaliation by Mr. Newton or Mr. Wimer,” he said.
Gloria Yerger of Fremont called the agenda item “one of the most ridiculous matters” to come before the council.
“In my opinion, it reeks of political bias and smells of retaliatory intent,” she said.
Tina Walker, director of Keene Memorial Library, called the calls for investigation a “total waste of taxpayer dollars.”
“Susan is the most honest and indignant person I have ever met,” she said. “Her dignity level is so high, I would put her in my family.”
Stacy Heatherly of Fremont criticized the council for focusing their energy toward this issue.
“It takes a really bad person to do that, and I wouldn’t even suspect anyone in this room of doing something like that,” she said. “It takes a lot of work to falsify a document. It’s not that simple.”
Yerger said the UIB’s request to remove the document from the public record was not possible. He also said either outside council or the city council itself would be required for an investigation.
Jensen said he had no reason to not believe either Schaben or Jacobus, and said like Jacobus, he has received documents he didn’t know where they came from.
“I think some of this is political, and I think some of this has put her in a bad light before the next election,” he said. “I don’t see anything coming out of moving this forward.”
Jacobus agreed with legal and Yerger, saying that a public record cannot be removed and said the council cannot vet every document that comes to it.
“I didn’t make up the document, I didn’t add or subtract anything to the document,” she said. “The typewritten, including what is behind this document of concern, the sanitary policy discussion, who’s responsible for outfall extensions, this was stapled to the document that I’m being blasted for.”
A motion to not follow the recommendation of the UIB to conduct an investigation drew just six votes, with Kuhns and Legband voting against while McClain abstained from voting.
A second motion to table discussion indefinitely was approved 6-1, with Kuhns voting against.
The council also held final readings on utility costs for sewer and electricity use. Both passed 5-2, with Yerger and Ellis voting against.
Sewer rates will increase 8.7% in November 2019 and 5.1% in 2020. Electric rates will increase 3% in November 2019 and then again in November 2020. Schaben said rates have slowly increased over the last five years.
Yerger and Ellis took issue with the spread and recover costs and how citizens would be affected by the rates.
“I’m all for commercial and trying to attract business here, but I don’t believe it has to be done on the backs of our residents,” Ellis said.
While the council discussed that rates would still be lower than other cities, Yerger was critical of this notion.
“When we say, ‘Our charge is X and their charge is Y,’ it’s kind of like apples and oranges, and we have to be careful with what we’re dealing with,” he said. “We have to focus on Fremont’s cost and how we recover Fremont’s cost fairly and equitably throughout the base.”
However, Schaben was more hopeful.
“I think the numbers that we have are conservative, and that we will be in a better position later on.”
The council also unanimously approved a request to expand non-standard use by combining the lots at EleMETAL Fabrication and Machine, located at 1400 Railroad St.
Planning Director Jennifer Dam said this would allow the building to expand efficiently.
“We did ask the applicant to take a look at the stormwater runoff to ensure that it wouldn’t cause harm to abutting properties,” she said. “The applicant did hire an engineer to take a look at that.”
Dam said a guttering system would be installed to take runoff to a grassy area. The company, which provides custom metal fabrication projects for various companies in and out of Fremont, would relocate if it were not able to expand.
Andrew Stamp, managing partner at EleMETAL, said the company has always tried to be the best neighbors it could be to other properties. One of these properties to the east wrote a letter in support of the project.
“With our limited lot, this permit for non-conforming use would let us add another 1,000 square feet onto what we would be able to do without it and make a huge difference for us,” Stamp said.
Jacobus thanked EleMETAL for allowing her and several other councilmembers to tour the facility and for expanding in Fremont.
“Approving this makes sense,” she said. “You guys are rather constricted and your material flow is in one area.”
Jensen agreed with Jacobus’ statements.
“What they want to do makes perfect use of the land there,” he said. “They’ve been there for over 50 years, and we’d like to keep them there.”