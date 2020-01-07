Fremont City Councilmember Mark Jensen said having worked four decades at Cargill, he had been working with immigrants for most of his adult life.
That experience, he said, is what made him want to speak at Washington Elementary School, a school in his ward with many Spanish-speaking students.
“I can represent the City to the students, if I can make any change at all and help anybody, I’m certainly willing to do that, especially with our children,” he said.
Jensen visited Washington and gave a presentation to over 300 students Tuesday morning. He also toured the school before and after he spoke.
The presentation, which was given at the school’s weekly community time, featured facts on how the City runs, what Jensen’s job includes and the importance of voting.
Principal Diane Stevens said the presentation tied into the school’s civics curriculum. Since Legislative Bill 399 was passed last spring, the school must devote at least an hour a week toward American civics.
“I kind of tagged on with his visit to make a presentation about what he does as a city councilmember so the kids can learn about his job and how he supports our community,” Stevens said.
Jensen said he wanted to come to the school to see how some of the students were receiving help in being assimilated.
“The things that they were doing, I was very impressed,” he said. “It was a very nice visit, they were happy to have me and I was happy to be there.”
During his talk, Jensen explained the city’s division into four wards and how he prepares for city council meetings.
“Since I spoke to students that are grade four and below, I didn’t really hit them real hard with a whole lot of technical stuff,” he said.
Jensen also spoke about the different jobs within the City of Fremont, as well as his own job experience.
Toward the end of his talk, Jensen spoke about the importance of community involvement.
“I told them that all of our government works better when everybody is involved and as they age, I hope that they would become voters and participate,” he said.
Stevens said she saw nothing but positive reactions from the students, who were engaged during the presentation and surprised to hear how much work a city councilmember does.
“Mr. Jensen actually came early in the morning before school, so I think one of the things that the kids really enjoyed was just talking with him and getting to know him a little bit before he made his presentation,” she said. “So they liked that.”
The presentation, which was also translated to Spanish by teacher Dan Moran, also received positive feedback from the teachers, Stevens said.
“Right after community, I had a fourth-grade teacher come up and tell me that this presentation directly relates to exactly what the kids are learning in class right now,” she said. “So he was so excited that there was that link for them.”
Jensen said he was happy about the work being done at Washington, especially by Stevens.
“She’s very dedicated to her work, and our City and our education system is certainly getting everything they should expect out of what I saw at Washington School,” he said.
With civics, Stevens said she wants the students to feel like they are a part of the country.
“One of the things that I think is most important for our kids is just to develop that feeling of patriotism and that they belong in such an amazing country that as they’re growing up, they should take opportunities to serve and do things for our country and for others,” she said.
While this was Jensen’s first visit to Washington, Stevens said she hopes to have him return before the school year is over.
“He uses vocabulary, things that the students are not familiar with yet, but it’s a good way to introduce kids to the jobs that a city councilmember does and then to keep talking about it so they really learn it,” she said.
Because Jensen is retired, he said his schedule is more flexible than other councilmembers, which allows him to make more visits like this.
“From what I heard during my visit, I expect to be invited to do this at other grade schools,” he said. “And I would welcome that opportunity and am looking forward to that.”
Ultimately, Stevens said she was appreciative of Jensen’s appearance at the school.
“He was very gracious, talked to the kids about important things and he made it interesting for them,” she said. “We just hope to have him back.”
With his talk, Jensen said he wants to see the students become engaged citizens and understand that they are a part of the community.
“Everybody needs to speak and be heard and should not be shouted down by others,” he said. “We need everybody’s voices.”