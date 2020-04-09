City councilmembers propose ordinance to shorten speaking times

A new ordinance proposed by two members of the Fremont City Council to limit councilmembers to five minutes per item will be on the agenda for its meeting on Tuesday.
The ordinance, proposed by Councilmembers Mark Jensen and Linda McClain, would change the Fremont City Code’s rules of conduct for meetings.
“This isn’t aimed at anyone in particular, I’m not going to question anybody’s motives,” Jensen said. “But we’re just not getting the work done that we need to get done and we need to move forward for this council, for future councils and for the city.”
The idea behind the ordinance, Jensen and McClain said, would be to shorten the lengths of meetings, citing the March 31 meeting in particular.
“We’re just to a point where we’re not even getting to our new business for the meeting, we’re not even getting there in these four hours,” Jensen said. “And I guess we all kind of put up with it for long enough where finally we decided to see if we can’t do anything about it.”
Jensen said he believes the longer meetings came with the last elected council from January 2018. McClain said she first reached out to the city’s legal team in December on how to streamline the meetings.
“It’s unfortunate because nobody wants to end the meeting early, but on the other hand, it just hasn’t been getting better,” she said. “So Mark and I had visited and we’re proposing some changes to the section of the city code which refers to rules of conduct for the meeting.”
According to a graph by City Clerk Tyler Ficken, the average Fremont’s meetings from Jan. 1, 2018, is around 200 minutes, the longest meeting reaching nearly 400 minutes. The average length for Hastings, Norfolk, North Platte and Columbus during the same period of time is just under 50 minutes.
With the new ordinance, councilmembers would be limited to talking for five minutes during an item. A point of order could also be called after 40 minutes as well.
“If you don’t use your time, you can have a chance to come back and talk one additional time on an item,” McClain said. “But basically, in no case is anybody going to get more than 10 minutes of talk time on any particular item.”
While the rules will impact the councilmembers, McClain and Jensen said they will have no effect on public comment for any items.
“If 100 people came in to talk on an item, the meeting could still go until midnight,” McClain said. “So this doesn’t impact public comment at all, this only has to do with the council and our rules of conduct.”
McClain also said the ordinance was developed with other people speaking in mind, as the council doesn’t make it to many of the items.
“That’s not fair to people who come to a meeting wanting to speak on something and have an issue a couple of months ago,” she said. “I know everyone talks about transparency, and that’s kind of a fun buzzword to throw around, but I don’t necessarily think that going longer makes us more transparent.”
Although McClain and Jensen wanted to wait until the issues of potential flooding and COVID-19 were over, they said they felt they couldn’t wait any longer.
“We’re at the point where we might not even get to it next meeting, simply because at the last meeting, we didn’t get to any of the new business items on our agenda,” McClain said.
Even with the shortened time, Jensen said he didn’t want the meetings to be over quickly with little to no discussion.
“We don’t want to just go in and have a 10-, 15-minute rubberstamp meeting, but we don’t need four hours and still not get to our work,” he said. “There’s somewhere in the middle to where everybody can be comfortable working, I believe.”
McClain said the idea of the ordinance is not to prohibit people from speaking, but to make councilmembers organize their thoughts ahead of time.
“We now have more time, we have our agendas coming out earlier, which is supposed to help with this, but really hasn’t,” she said. “I try to personally think about what are the most important things I want to say about an item because I want to speak to it, but I don’t want to take up time because it is a public meeting and it’s still supposed to have some efficiency to it.”
Although Councilmember Glen Ellis agreed that the length of the meetings had become an issue, he said there are better ways to go about solving the problem.
“This ordinance has no place in our local government, and I will go on record saying that from the highest mountain,” he said. “There’s a better solution here, and I think that we can come up with it. But this is not helping the problem, this is hurting the problem, and that is exactly what’s wrong with our local government right now.”
Ellis said the new ordinance would destroy any trust between the public and city government, as he said other controversies including the immigration ordinance and the removal of a 69-year-old woman from public comment after going over the time limit have lowered it enough.
“This is just another example of something that’s going to make Fremont look really bad,” he said. “Because I’ve searched high and low, I don’t see any other city councils doing this.”
In talking with other mayors, Ellis said the plan had been met with disapproval.
“The optics of it is not very good for the citizens, it’s not going to look good for them,” he said. “It’s going to look like most of the councilmembers have had outside conversations and have already had their mind up and are coming into that city council meeting with their votes already decided on all the agenda items.”
Ellis also said the issue was not with the councilmembers themselves, as he said he’s seen more items on the agenda than before he was elected. He said he believes this is due to hours being taken away from different boards, leaving the city council to make the decisions.
“I think the solution is going to be to build trust, to build maybe some committees that some councilmembers can be a part of outside of the city council that a lot of this discussion can take place in those meetings, in those committees,” he said.
Ellis said he talked with a mayor who had a system of four different committees: public works, finance and administration, public safety and public facilities, each with four councilmembers and appropriate staff on them.
“So that’s where I think we have to focus as a city, is to get some of this process out of the council meeting and into separate committee meetings, and then from there, we can get so much work done,” he said. “But to come and simply put a restriction, a collar, a gag order on us, that is not the solution.”
Ellis said he hopes McClain and Jensen would reconsider the ordinance and come up with another solution to the problem.
“Our credibility right now as a council is extremely low,” he said, “and it’s because of decisions like this.”
Both Jensen and McClain said they wanted the public to give their input during the city council meeting to hear their thoughts.
“If it’s a terrible idea, fine. Then we’ll look at a different way to do it,” McClain said. “But we’d like to do something to try to streamline the process of these meetings.”
The Fremont City Council meeting will be held through Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. Information on how to attend can be found at fremontne.gov.
