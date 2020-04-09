City councilmembers propose ordinance to shorten speaking times

“This ordinance has no place in our local government, and I will go on record saying that from the highest mountain,” he said. “There’s a better solution here, and I think that we can come up with it. But this is not helping the problem, this is hurting the problem, and that is exactly what’s wrong with our local government right now.”

Ellis said the new ordinance would destroy any trust between the public and city government, as he said other controversies including the immigration ordinance and the removal of a 69-year-old woman from public comment after going over the time limit have lowered it enough.

“This is just another example of something that’s going to make Fremont look really bad,” he said. “Because I’ve searched high and low, I don’t see any other city councils doing this.”

In talking with other mayors, Ellis said the plan had been met with disapproval.

“The optics of it is not very good for the citizens, it’s not going to look good for them,” he said. “It’s going to look like most of the councilmembers have had outside conversations and have already had their mind up and are coming into that city council meeting with their votes already decided on all the agenda items.”