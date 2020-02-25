City councilmembers talk future of food and beverage tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sanders said the 2008 ballot question for the viaduct project stated that the bonds would be repaid using sales tax that had already been imposed.

“The city also did not issue any bonds related to that project, so the city is not holding any funds that we collected exclusively for the viaduct,” she said.

Mayor Scott Getzschman said the tax was purely for revenue purposes to support the city government. If the city were to try and complete the projects, which at the time were considered a priority, he said a funding source had to be identified.

“Without additional funding sources, the city would be unable to fund either one of these projects,” Getzschman said. “The food and beverage tax was one of those sources.”

Councilmember Mark Jensen, from Ward 3, said although he wouldn’t be opposed to the tax’s continuation, he wanted to see the funds used for other projects in the city.

“If we need funding for something else, it’s just going to be adding another tax or an ask of some kind,” he said. “There’s projects with the developments of Fremont and the expanding that we’re doing, there’s things that we need to get done, and that’s going to take some money.”