City councilmembers talk future of food and beverage tax

On August 11, 2015, the Fremont City Council approved a food and beverage occupation tax for local businesses.
The council voted 6-1 on Ordinance 543 to impose the tax, which affected both businesses and customers. It was initially introduced at 1.75%, but was amended to 1.25% in 2016.
According to a staff report from the July 9, 2015, meeting, the tax was noted as “possible funding for completing both [the 23rd Street viaduct] project and the levee project west of Fremont” in repaying bonds.
But with the city council voting to cancel the viaduct project last October, some councilmembers aren’t too keen on its continuation, including Ward 4’s Matt Bechtel, who wanted to see it done away with.
“I wish I would have been vocal about that this past budget season, however, I was really focused on a way for us to actually give money back to people,” he said. “While I am happy we were successful at that, I do wish that we would have found a way to get rid of that tax.”
However, City Director of Finance Jody Sanders said the tax was not specifically created to fund the viaduct project, as the ordinance makes no mention of it. If bonds were issued for either project, she said the tax receipts could help fund the repayment up to around $630,000.
“It was created to diversify the city’s revenue streams, thereby providing Fremont taxpayers property tax relief,” Sanders said. “Like the sales tax, not only do property owners pay the food and beverage tax, visitors to the community also contribute to this tax when dining in restaurants in Fremont.”
Sanders said the 2008 ballot question for the viaduct project stated that the bonds would be repaid using sales tax that had already been imposed.
“The city also did not issue any bonds related to that project, so the city is not holding any funds that we collected exclusively for the viaduct,” she said.
Mayor Scott Getzschman said the tax was purely for revenue purposes to support the city government. If the city were to try and complete the projects, which at the time were considered a priority, he said a funding source had to be identified.
“Without additional funding sources, the city would be unable to fund either one of these projects,” Getzschman said. “The food and beverage tax was one of those sources.”
Councilmember Mark Jensen, from Ward 3, said although he wouldn’t be opposed to the tax’s continuation, he wanted to see the funds used for other projects in the city.
“If we need funding for something else, it’s just going to be adding another tax or an ask of some kind,” he said. “There’s projects with the developments of Fremont and the expanding that we’re doing, there’s things that we need to get done, and that’s going to take some money.”
For example, Jensen said the funds could be used for the Joint Law Enforcement Center between the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department, which he said had outgrown its facilities.
“As far as safety goes, I think the Joint Law Enforcement Center is a worthwhile project that we need to look at,” he said. “And if part of the tax could help go there, I would certainly favor that.”