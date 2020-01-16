The Fremont City Council moved two proposed resolutions forward that would amend part of the municipal code dealing with connections to the sewerage system during its meeting Tuesday night.
The second reading Tuesday night included three proposed resolutions, with only two approved for the final reading later this month.
“For a while, the City has had a practice on how we have dealt with connections to an existing sanitary sewer main that was installed with City funds,” Assistant City Administrator of Utilities Troy Schaeben said. “This is an attempt to adopt a policy to more formally address how it’s done.”
While option A was developed by rate consultant John Krajewski of JK Energy Consulting, LLC, options B and C were developed from meetings between Schaeben and Councilmembers Brad Yerger and Linda McClain. Only options B and C were approved.
“They have the additions, I think, that our committee agreed to that was different than the old policy, including capping the single-family number, providing a payback period of three years for somebody who was assessed that connection fee, dealing with annexation, some issues if it was funded by another taxpayer, funded method like LB 840,” Schaeben said.
However, options B and C differ in that option B provides a waiver for properties with over four lots and three-year financing. Schaeben said of the two, he leans toward option B.
“I think that the waiver was created to incentivize more lots,” he said. “I think the waiver is justified by the developer installing a sanitary system and turning that over to the City, and the City is able to use that sanitary system to get more homes and collect more sanitary sewer fees than would be if it were a single-family lot.”
Krajewski said although many cities vary with their ordinances, he couldn’t find any with a four-lot exemption. Yerger said this addition could be discriminatory and gave his support for option C.
“If we don’t do the right things here, then the discussion is, this all befalls to the general ratepayer, and that’s one of the things that concerns me,” Yerger said. “We need to try to make sure we’re facilitating our applications. And probably, other kinds of fees are the way to go, but we’re not ready to do that yet.”
After being asked by Councilmember Glen Ellis, Krajewski said cities were moving to systems like Omaha and Lincoln, which use impact fees.
“I think that if that’s the future where other cities are going, I think we ought to be looking at that as far as a way to help us build our capital fund for future projects,” Ellis said.
McClain said although she wants to go to impact fees, she felt the current situation had gone “off-track” from her initial meetings with Schaeben and Yerger.
“While it’s good to discuss these issues and have this dialogue, I don’t think we want to penalize developers either, especially ones that are already in process,” she said. “So I would like to see a future study about impact fees, because that does seem to be the trend and direction it’s moving.”
Keith Kontor, superintendent of the Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant, was in support of option A, as it was the only option without a cap. He said the others could cause a problem if a project costs $3,000 for a cap of $1,200.
“So the only way we’re going to subsidize that, and this is for the rest of the council to hear, is we have to raise the rates to pay for that sewer main that goes by there,” he said. “You can’t expect somebody not to pay their fair share.”
A motion to move options B and C to second reading passed 7-1, with Councilmember Matt Bechtel voting against.
The council also held a second reading for an ordinance establishing Fremont as a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) District. The tool would give developers long-term, fixed-rate financing for environmentally friendly inclusions, such as LED lighting and proper insulation.
Yerger said although he approved of PACE, he had several issues, including the committee that approves the financing. He said it’s currently a mayor’s committee, but should be a board instead for transparency.
“We’ve been told that a mayor’s committee does not follow open meetings rules,” Yerger said. “Even though our city code said it’s required, we’ve been told that it doesn’t have to.”
Yerger said a mayor’s committee would be “inappropriate” and that decisions should go through the council.
Councilmember Susan Jacobus agreed with Yerger, saying she would like public input and public notice.
“We’ve had issues with those concerns in the past, and rather than continue to back up and beat that up, I’d like to move forward in creating this,” she said.
However, Chris Peterson, managing partner for Nebraska PACE Sage Capital, said this isn’t necessary, as other cities are more administrative in its committee.
“I would say it is not a stretch to say that having a PACE approval go through a public hearing process, a public notice process would be unusual and might be the only of its kind in the country,” he said.
A motion by Jacobus to amend the ordinance failed, with Councilmembers Mark Legband, Michael Kuhns, Bechtel and McClain voting against. Mayor Scott Getzschman was the deciding vote.
A motion to hold second reading on the item passed 5-3, with Yerger, Ellis and Jacobus voting against.
The council also approved ordinances to amend the Fremont Unified Development Code concerning the definition of a “yard” and a change of zone from urban residential to suburban commercial for several doctor’s offices along Clarkson Street.