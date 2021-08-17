City finishes work, starts energization of substation for WholeStone Farms

The City of Fremont recently completed work and started energization on a new substation that aims to provide WholeStone Farms with power.

"Everything seemed to go fairly on schedule," Electrical Engineer Director Al Kaspar said. "We had a good contractor that was working on the substation and they got it done on time, and so we're very pleased with that and ready to serve WholeStone."

Substation H, located at Cloverly and Yager roads, is one of the city's largest and will provide power with two transformers to WholeStone's expansion, which will require a load of around 15 MW.

The $5.5 million project, which began in May, had 60% of its cost paid for by WholeStone. The two General Electric 25 MVA transformers were purchased in July 2020 by the city for just under $1.5 million.

With any substation, Kaspar said a few minor issues came up during testing, including one of the 15 kV breakers in the switchgear failing.

"We had a technician from Siemens come out and look at it, and he said it had some overtravel in it and so it needed some adjustment that probably needed to be done back at the factory," he said. "We do have in those switchgears some spare breakers, and so we were able to just put a spare breaker in that bay."