City hears update on details of Fremont's comprehensive plan from planning firm

Even after the city’s comprehensive plan is finalized, Nikolas Davis of Houseal Lavigne and Associates said work won’t be truly done.

“You’re going to need to make some tweaks (in the future),” he said. “There’s uses we don’t even know to think about that’ll be here in a couple of years or just new design trends, that type of thing.”

Davis updated the Fremont City Council and Planning Commission on the comprehensive plan, being developed by Houseal, at a joint special meeting on Tuesday.

During the update, Davis presented an overview of the planning process, a draft of the land use plan and development chapter and the firm’s anticipated schedule.

As well as the comprehensive plan, the Chicago-based planning firm is also working on Fremont’s long-range transportation plan and unified development code, the latter of which is on hold due to the development of the land use plan.

“We want to make sure that we get this as close as we can get it to what that final land use plan needs to be for the community, and then we’ll start working on some of these other subsequent chapters,” Davis said.

Houseal’s subconsultant, HDR, is working on the long-range transportation plan, which it plans to update the council and planning commission on at a meeting on Feb. 22.

“They’ve been pulling together a traffic model, a transportation model, working with city staff, working with us just to make sure there’s kind of some back and forth between if the land use plan’s going to say this, the transportation network may need to say this,” Davis said.

The planning process has six steps, including project initiation; community engagement; existing conditions memorandum; community vision, goals and policies; citywide framework plans; and comprehensive plan document and adoption.

Houseal is currently on the fifth step, citywide framework plans, before it starts to draft the comprehensive plan itself.

“Once we get through this land use plan, having folded in the vision statement and the goals and some of the initial land use designations that we talked about the last time we were here, this more fleshed-out section for residential, commercial and industrial is a big part of what we want to get your feedback on,” Davis said.

Davis presented a draft of the land use plan chapter, which included the planning area within city limits, as well as ETJ, or extraterritorial jurisdiction, that the city should plan for as well for annexation.

“You’re shouldn’t plan for everything in the next 20 years,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you’re not going to get out into that ultimate ETJ 50 years from now or 30 years from now, but right now, we want to focus on this planning area.”

Part of that ETJ includes land southeast of Fremont that is planned for a potential inland port authority, which the city and Dodge County plan to apply for selection by the state.

“If you don’t, I don’t think that that would get absorbed into your overall planning area,” Davis said. “It’s such a large, very specific use, or a specific use and some ancillary uses that would go with it, but it’s certainly something that we need to update as part of the next draft.”

Davis also highlighted growth areas located north, east and south of Fremont that Houseal recommended giving priority for expansion and annexation.

“There’s not as much flood impact, utility and infrastructure is in place or can be in place and can connect [and] you’re still either having proximity to the beltway or 275,” he said. “So there’s just a lot of logical reasons or geographic reasons you’d want to be in these areas.”

In presenting the land use plan designating residential, commercial and industrial areas, Davis said Houseal has accommodated a majority, if not all, of the comments or suggestions given to them.

“If it’s not, there’s either a specific reason for it or it’s just an error or something that we need to revise,” he said. “But I would say for the most part, we’ve gone almost parcel by parcel with staff on this, so I feel pretty confident that this is the direction we intend on going.”

Starting first with the residential areas plan, Davis said Fremont contains a variety of neighborhoods and that the plan will provide guidance on how to preserve their character.

Davis said only 2.5% of Fremont’s housing was constructed between 2010 and 2019, and roughly 40.7% of renters and 24.9% of owners are cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income on housing.

Additionally, median housing values increased 44% between 2000 and 2018, while gross rent in the county is projected to increase by 11% between 2021 and 2026.

As a result, Fremont is projected to need a minimum of 1,141 additional housing units by 2026 to meet the housing demand.

Houseal divided the residential framework of Fremont into five parts, including context-sensitive redevelopment east and west of downtown.

“The intent there is as this area experiences redevelopment, it needs to fit with the character or fit with the scale of buildings around it, but it doesn’t have to be an identical product type,” Davis said. “So bulk and size, the scale of it should be somewhat similar.”

When the plan is adopted, Davis said the city should not anticipate encouraging redevelopments right away.

“Some of this is going to take time, and you’re going to have to work with property owners,” he said. “This is very much going to be led by the property owners and the developers who are going to help make these projects happen.”

Ultimately, Davis said Houseal is recommending adding between 900 and 1,500 units in Fremont.

“It’s probably going to be a mix, it could be closer to 900,” he said. “I highly doubt you’ll ever see a full max-density max, so you’re not going to see those 1,500 units captured inside the city limits.”

Moving forward, Davis said Fremont’s strategy should accommodate for adding housing both inside and outside of the city, which each have their pros and cons.

“You should be encouraging infill where it’s appropriate, because you have the land for it, but you also need to be accommodating and timing and better articulating what you want to see in these greenfield planning areas,” he said.

Like residential, Davis said Fremont’s commercial properties vary widely in character, but noted that retail vacancy in 2021 was 5.1%, a 10-year high for the city.

“That doesn’t mean throw your hands up and give up,” he said. “It just means we need to kind of pivot and think of different strategies or different things to do with those spaces.”

The commercial framework plan includes similar areas to residential, including a maintenance designation.

“As new residential developments come online along 275, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for either smaller-scale commercial development, or there could be some larger scale,” he said.

Especially along 23rd Street, Davis recommended revaluations to improve its aesthetic value and increase its resiliency to retail trends.

“You want it to be distinctively Fremont, but you also want to make sure that it’s not overly burdensome to the business owners or to property owners,” he said. “So those are the things that we want to provide balance or guidance on.”

While Davis said Fremont’s industrial areas are crucial to the city’s economy and have low vacancy rates, he said many of them abut existing residential areas and cause nuisances, something the plan aims to address.

“It’s not to stop industrial growth, it’s just to make sure that we have plans in place that minimize those impacts from industrial conflicts,” he said.

To deal with the issue, Davis said the city should look at mitigation through walls or plants.

“It’s not necessarily something you would want to impose upon existing businesses, but as a business makes improvements to their parking lot or building, you could see these types of improvements being a part of what those requirements are for that site,” he said.

The plan also includes recommendations on expanding employment opportunities and managing truck traffic impacts, which will be built into the long-range transportation plan.

Planning Director Jennifer Dam said the city will have many meetings in the next six to eight months as the comprehensive and long-range transportation plans are finalized.

“Once we get into the UDC, it’ll be pretty rigorous,” she said. “And I really appreciate everybody and thank you all for attending and being involved.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0