Dozens of people from the Fremont area affected by flooding earlier this year gathered at the Fremont Municipal Building Wednesday to hear about what programs were available to them.
The Dodge County Flood Mitigation and Rehabilitation public meeting was held twice Wednesday.
In the aftermath of major flooding last spring, grant coordinator Lottie Mitchell said there are two options for those affected in Dodge County.
“We know this is a long process and we know that you have all been through a lot,” she said. “So we’re trying to bring forth any funding source that the funders say is available to extend it to anybody who it may apply to.”
The Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will provide funds that homeowners can use for flood repairs. However, the NAHTF is not available for homes located in the floodplains.
Even if homeowners have spent money on repairs, Mitchell said they are still eligible for the programs.
“The timing of funding sources like this always seems to be a little bit behind what we prefer,” she said. “And so we understand that some people have already made repairs to their homes, and you may be back living in your home, but these funding sources can still apply to you.”
The first step for homeowners after applying is a free parcel assessment by JEO Consulting Group. After the house is assessed, homeowners will receive a matrix that will score the feasibility of different mitigation actions and can decide whether or not they want to go through with the program.
The next step involves going through with the HMGP. The City of Fremont will be the applicant for the city and a two-mile zoning jurisdiction, and Dodge County is applying as well, Mitchell said.
The HMGP can provide up to 75% of the cost to mitigate a house, which can include elevating or relocating it. This program can also be used for acquisition, in which the homeowner receives funds to turn the land over to the city or county to be turned into green space.
The City of Fremont submitted a notice of interest on July 1 for the HMGP and expects to receive an invitation to submit a full application July 26. The city’s target date to submit the application is Aug. 30.
Homes not in the floodplains can then apply for the NAHTF, which can provide homeowners with up to $25,000. The Greater Fremont Development Council will be the applicant for the Dodge County Disaster Housing Recovery Fund and will apply by the deadline, July 31, said Lowell Schroeder, community planner for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
The NAHTF is a competitive grant within Congressional District 1, with the state awarding it in late August or September. Property owners will apply to the DCDHRF this fall and will have two years to complete the projects.
Mobile or manufactured homes do not apply for the DCDHRF program, Schroeder said, and households over the 120% income level are ineligible as well. The program also requires 10% in matching funds, but property owners can apply for other community flood disaster funds to help.
Houses that receive funding will also see other developments including more energy-efficient windows and the removal of lead paint.
“There’s going to be more improvements than just the flood damages if you participate in this,” Schroeder said.
The deadline for the NAHTF is July 30 and construction could start as early as this spring, Schroeder said.
“We’re doing the best that we can with the resources available, and we always provide feedback to the state as far as this is how we can make this program work better,” he said.
Mitchell said the ultimate goal of the programs is make sure people can keep their houses.
“Our main priority is not to do acquisition and demolition,” she said. We want to help you preserve your homes.”
Homeowners interested in applying for the programs should call 402-727-2630 or email lottie.mitchell@fremontne.gov as soon as possible.