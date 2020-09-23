City hosts first of two public sessions for Joint Law Enforcement Center leading up to general election

“To be honest with you, the price tag is probably going to be another $15 to $20 million if you want to build a 120-person jail,” Wimer said. “The voters will need to come back and decide if that’s what they really want to do in the near future.”

Instead of tackling every issue all at once, Wimer said it was important to focus on the biggest need for law enforcement and take care of that first.

Wimer said another question from the public questioned the need to build this project now. He said the need for a project like this doesn’t go away if the individuals vote against it at the general election. Instead, the project just becomes more expensive.

“You’re not going to get a cheaper building five years from now, it’s only going to cost you more money,” Wimer said. “The need doesn’t go away. It’s always going to be there. You’re going to have to do something.”

Citizen attendance has been a major sticking point for some members of city council as the bond issue moved through the voting process.

Councilmember Glen Ellis attended Tuesday’s meeting and said only around seven people not involved with city council attended the event.

“It was an extremely small crowd,” he said.