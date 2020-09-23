City hosts first of two public sessions for Joint Law Enforcement Center leading up to general election

Members of the public were given an opportunity to learn more about the Joint Law Enforcement Center (JLEC) during a public meeting at Christensen Field on Tuesday.
It’s the first public meeting to be held regarding the JLEC bond issue since Fremont City Council approved the project to go before a general election vote in late August.
Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said around 10-12 people showed up for the session. He said the format was slightly different than previous public meetings regarding the JLEC, with Fremont Chief of Police and Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen answering questions from the public for a portion of the meeting.
“I think it worked really well last night,” Wimer said. “Of course, I wish we’d had more people, but we’ll do this event again on Oct. 22 in the City Auditorium and a lot of citizens will come out and not only see the auditorium, but ask the chief and the sheriff questions about the JLEC.”
Wimer said the most common question among Fremont residents surrounds the potential for a jail to be added to the JLEC in the future. He said the goal of the project was to establish a base where both the Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office can come together.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $18,100,000, with the city paying for $10,317,000 and Dodge County paying for $7,783,000.
“To be honest with you, the price tag is probably going to be another $15 to $20 million if you want to build a 120-person jail,” Wimer said. “The voters will need to come back and decide if that’s what they really want to do in the near future.”
Instead of tackling every issue all at once, Wimer said it was important to focus on the biggest need for law enforcement and take care of that first.
Wimer said another question from the public questioned the need to build this project now. He said the need for a project like this doesn’t go away if the individuals vote against it at the general election. Instead, the project just becomes more expensive.
“You’re not going to get a cheaper building five years from now, it’s only going to cost you more money,” Wimer said. “The need doesn’t go away. It’s always going to be there. You’re going to have to do something.”
Citizen attendance has been a major sticking point for some members of city council as the bond issue moved through the voting process.
Councilmember Glen Ellis attended Tuesday’s meeting and said only around seven people not involved with city council attended the event.
“It was an extremely small crowd,” he said.
Ellis said the city has failed the local police department over the last 10 years in failing to upgrade working conditions.
“The police said they can’t drink water out of the pipes in their building and the conditions in that building are bad,” he said. “It’s kind of gut wrenching that we, as a city or city leaders, have let this happen.”
Ellis said he was all for providing a new building for the police department, but he said city leaders misled the public in saying how much money the city was in debt for following previous bond issuances.
“They said we’re only $1.8 million in debt on the city side and that’s from the pool, but they didn’t include the $2 million bond that we’re going to be going out and cashing out here for the auditorium and they didn’t include the $2 million bond that the citizens have already approved for the library,” Ellis said. “Now, they’re asking us to put another $10 million bond on top of that.”
In addition to the debt the city will accrue if the bond issue is passed, Ellis said he believed the police department needed to be centrally located.
The proposed center would be placed at 29th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
“Nobody is putting their department on the edge of town,” he said. “It’s just unheard of.”
Additional talk about the possibility of a jail being built in the future only added to the confusion for Ellis. If a jail were to be placed at the newly proposed facility, Ellis said it would take two officers to transport a prisoner back and forth.
He said most counties put their jail right next to the courthouse to limit transportation costs.
“I’m not sure where they’re going with this logic,” Ellis said. “... They need to be looking at a solution that’s going to put the jailhouse extremely close to the courthouse. That’s where every other county puts it.”
Wimer said he wished “hundreds” would attend the public sessions, but he said the vote, which is just over 40 days away, may seem like a distant thought for some currently.
“They’ll really start looking at this thing during the last week or 10 days before you actually get the vote going,” he said.
Wimer said his first goal is to keep citizens educated regarding the project leading up to the general election vote. He said his greatest fear is that citizens approach the ballot without completely understanding it.
“It comes out of their pocket to foot the bill on this and they have to have that information to make the best decision for their household,” Wimer said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.