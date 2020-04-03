City of Fremont and United Way offering voluntary program to help others pay utilities

"They collect the information from the individual like, 'What is your utility bill? What's going on that has led you to need help at this time?'" Fiala said. "They're getting that information so that they can both fill out an application for that individual, but also so that they can see if there's other resources that would be helpful for the person calling."

The application for rent or utility assistance is then sent to the United Way for review and then sent to either the landlord or utility services to allow funds from the Care and Share Program to come in.

"So the city collects the dollars and sends it to United Way," Fiala said. "And then sometimes, we don't have any Care and Share dollars and we use other dollars at United, and sometimes we have Care and Share dollars to pull from."

For people who choose to donate, Fiala said people have the option to add an additional amount to their monthly utility bill, even if it's a dollar or two.

"It can really help because the cost of having to restart your utility after it's shut off is much higher or late fees make it higher," she said. "So if you can just help somebody stay on top of it, it's impactful for the family who needs it, and it benefits everyone."