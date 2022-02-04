 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Fremont announces closure of tree disposal site

City Alert

The City of Fremont Tree Disposal Site will be closing for residential tree and brush disposal on Saturdays starting Saturday, Feb. 12.

The tree disposal site is located on South Broad Street, just before the Platte River Bridge.

The tree disposal site will reopen Saturday, April 9. Clean cardboard and glass are still being accepted.

