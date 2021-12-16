 Skip to main content
City of Fremont announces fire hydrant replacement on Friday

Local News

The Fremont Water Department will be replacing a fire hydrant at the corner of Parkview Drive and Clarmar Avenue on Friday, Dec. 17.

Water will be turned off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Parkview Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Clarmar Avenue.

