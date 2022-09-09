 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Fremont announces lane closure on South Broad Street

The City of Fremont has announced that beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the southbound, west lane of South Broad Street will be closed from approximately just south of Prospect Avenue to approximately just north of Ridgeland Road for water main valve replacement.

The Water Department anticipates the replacement will take about a week.

