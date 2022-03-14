City of Fremont announces road closure

The City of Fremont announced Monday that Downing Street from Old Highway 8 to Old Highway 275 will be closed for water main installation.
Traffic will be rerouted to Hills Road. This closure will be in effect through Tuesday, March 22.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
