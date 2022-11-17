 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Fremont announces Saturday closure of recycling center

City Alert

The City of Fremont’s Tree Debris/Cardboard/Glass Recycling Center, located at the old city dump on South Broad Street, will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 26.

