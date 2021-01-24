 Skip to main content
City of Fremont announces snow emergency will begin Monday
City of Fremont announces snow emergency will begin Monday

The City of Fremont has declared a snow emergency for Monday, Jan. 25, beginning at 6 a.m., through Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m.

Parking on designated snow routes is prohibited during this time. The determination to plow residential streets will depend on the amount of snow Fremont receives.

A winter storm warning goes into effect for much of eastern Nebraska, including Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, at 6 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says snowfall amounts in the winter storm area could range from 6 to 15 inches. Travel will be significantly impacted, according to the NWS, and may eventually become impossible in some locations.

