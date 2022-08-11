City of Fremont announces temporary road closures

The City of Fremont has announced that weather permitting, work will begin on Monday, Aug. 15, constructing a new storm sewer and water main under Yager Road.
This construction is part of the Lincoln Avenue and 29th Street Project. There will be temporary road closures along Yager Road and 29th Street until work is completed.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
