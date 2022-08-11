 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Fremont announces temporary road closures

Road construction

The City of Fremont has announced that weather permitting, work will begin on Monday, Aug. 15, constructing a new storm sewer and water main under Yager Road.

This construction is part of the Lincoln Avenue and 29th Street Project. There will be temporary road closures along Yager Road and 29th Street until work is completed.

