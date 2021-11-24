City of Fremont bringing back cardboard recycling site

Fremont residents will now have a place to bring cardboard to the city’s recycling center starting this weekend.

“I’m excited that we could partner with Waste Connections to make it work, and hopefully we can continue to do it for the next couple of years, as long as everything is working properly,” Fremont Parks and Recreation Department Director Nicholas Hansen said.

On Saturday, the cardboard recycling site will open for residential use on the west side of South Broad Street just north of the Platte River bridge. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays until further notice.

Hansen said the city initially got rid of its cardboard recycling site, but Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, and Brian Newton, city administrator, started talks to bring it back.

“I know it’s been out for a couple of years, so it was an opportunity where they agreed upon that they would love to bring it back at the time that they could,” he said.

The site is prohibited to commercial companies, and individuals will be require to unload their own vehicles.

“We’ll have somebody out at the site there, and it’s going to be next to our tree recycling and glass recycling,” Hansen said.

Additionally, the site will only accept clean, flattened cardboard and will not be able to take contaminated cardboard, which must be taken to the transfer station.

“If we end up with weeks of dirty cardboard, which would be like a pizza box or some oil that got on the cardboard or just dirty cardboard, we’ll have to take the dumpster away then,” Hansen said.

The city reserves the right of refusal to any individual who does not meet the site’s rules, Hansen said.

“This is a benefit for the city and for the residents, but they have to be able to respect our rules and follow the rules or we won’t continue to have it,” he said.

When the dumpster is full, Hansen said the city will contact Waste Connections to collect the material.

“From there, they’ll pick up their dumpster and they’ll recycle it from there and put back a new dumpster for us to fill it back up,” he said.

With the return of the site, Hansen said being able to recycle cardboard will help the environment greatly.

“It gives another opportunity for residents to be able to keep their cardboard and have a place to dispose of it without just throwing it in the trash,” he said. “So I’d say that’s probably one of the biggest things that it’s going to help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0