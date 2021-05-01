City of Fremont honors former city administrator with tree planting ceremony

Randy Reyzlik hired Sue Reyzlik as KFB's executive director, with one of her first projects being an arboretum site and tree planting at Midland University.

"Since I was a Midland graduate, that was something he and I worked on with the state arboretum, trying to get an arboretum and trying to get something with Kiewit and trying to get the funding and all that stuff," she said.

Working with Randy Reyzlik, Sue Reyzlik said she began to learn more about how government worked and how to benefit different groups of people within the community.

"I just fell in love with him over all the Kiewit grants, planting the trees," she said. "To me, there wasn't anything more appropriate for our relationship, and understanding what it means to do something for your community, to be a part of your community, to strengthen it and to make it grow and be beautiful."

After developing a close connection, the two were married on April 4, 1987.

"To have someone who was dedicated to Fremont and to my hometown and brought new ideas and new ways of approaching problems and benefiting the community and taking care of my hometown, this friendship just grew," Sue Reyzlik said.