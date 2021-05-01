City of Fremont honors former city administrator with tree planting ceremony

Whether it was on the family farm or at city hall, Randy Reyzlik made a difference.
"He was a farm character, he could plant soybeans, he could do anything, and then he would be out here, and you only saw him in his suit and tie," said Reyzlik's wife, Sue. "He was wonderful."
The city of Fremont honored Reyzlik, a former city administrator who died in 2006, with an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony on Friday morning at the Fremont Municipal Building.
Although a tree was previously dedicated in Reyzlik's honor, it was removed due to the city building's elevator project.
But the newly dedicated tree, a ruby falls redbud, will sit near the southwest corner of the building, visible from those driving on Military Avenue.
Mayor Joey Spellerberg led the ceremony, which Sue Reyzlik and her daughter Ramie attended, celebrating Randy Reyzlik and Arbor Day.
"We have a lot of beautiful trees in Fremont," he said in his speech. "And I know we take them all for granted, but if you look from west to east uptown, what we have here with our plants and trees really helps Fremont and our aesthetic."
Spellerberg read a proclamation in celebration of Arbor Day and spoke about Reyzlik's dedication.
Reyzlik, who was born in Oakland to Richard and Rose Reyzlik, grew up on a farm between Tekamah and Herman. In 1983, he started working for the city of Fremont.
From 1984 to 1995, Reyzlik was an assistant for budget and personnel and the director of research for personnel. In 1995, he took on a role as director of support services, and in 1998, took another position as assistant general manager for the Fremont Department of Utilities.
In 2003, Reyzlik became the city administrator, but died of brain cancer on Jan. 31, 2006, at age 48.
During his speech, Spellerberg quoted a Fremont Tribune article in which Reyzlik's parents said their son always worked tirelessly to do the right thing.
"And I think today on Arbor Day, this beautiful day in Nebraska, to plant this tree in honor of him, we are in Randy's honor doing the right thing," Spellerberg said.
City Administrator Brian Newton told the Fremont Tribune he thought the tree was a beautiful dedication to Reyzlik.
"Randy, and people like (former Parks and Recreation Department Director) Kim Koski, they just leave a legacy," he said. "People remember them for a long, long, long time, and so I think this is a great tribute to Randy."
Sue Reyzlik, who worked as the executive director for Keep Fremont Beautiful for more than three decades, said she met her future husband in the 1980s after the organization's previous coordinator stepped down.
"He was interested in the town, he was devoted to the town, he was dedicated," she said. "But he could see the benefits of the trees for energy, and not just for beautification, but there was some purpose, method to his madness."
Randy Reyzlik hired Sue Reyzlik as KFB's executive director, with one of her first projects being an arboretum site and tree planting at Midland University.
"Since I was a Midland graduate, that was something he and I worked on with the state arboretum, trying to get an arboretum and trying to get something with Kiewit and trying to get the funding and all that stuff," she said.
Working with Randy Reyzlik, Sue Reyzlik said she began to learn more about how government worked and how to benefit different groups of people within the community.
"I just fell in love with him over all the Kiewit grants, planting the trees," she said. "To me, there wasn't anything more appropriate for our relationship, and understanding what it means to do something for your community, to be a part of your community, to strengthen it and to make it grow and be beautiful."
After developing a close connection, the two were married on April 4, 1987.
"To have someone who was dedicated to Fremont and to my hometown and brought new ideas and new ways of approaching problems and benefiting the community and taking care of my hometown, this friendship just grew," Sue Reyzlik said.
With the new tree outside of the city building, Sue Reyzlik said she couldn't think of a better dedication to the memory of her husband.
"He would park his car and he would run into this building and he would run home if there was a problem and he would run back here and he dedicated himself," she said. "He loved Fremont and he loved me and he loved our family, and he just had the biggest heart."