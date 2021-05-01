City of Fremont hosts pair of sessions aimed at garnering input from community

The City of Fremont has kickstarted efforts to gain public input on its ongoing efforts to update the Comprehensive Plan, Long Range Transportation Plan (LTRG) and Unified Development Code.
To do that, the city collaborated with Chicago-based urban planning and design firm Houseal Lavigne to host a pair of community sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.
Houseal Lavigne is working with the city to update the two plans and UDC.
Planning Director Jennifer Dam said only around 20 people attended Wednesday’s first session. While that number was disappointing, Dam said the conversations and small group exercises from those meetings was positive.
“People were very engaged and very excited in their small group exercises,” she said. “Overall, we were really pleased with that.”
The Comprehensive Plan is a document, typically updated every 10 years, that guides the future growth and development of Fremont. The process of updating the documents, which began in November, is expected to reach the hands of City Council by May 2022.
The “visioning sessions,” which took place this week, will give Fremont residents the opportunity to voice their opinion on future projects and development for the city.
“People are providing input about what they like about Fremont, what they would like to see improve about Fremont and how they would like to see Fremont grow in the future,” she said. “That will help us with the vision and critical goals for the city.”
Following Wednesday’s session, representatives from the city visited Lincoln Premium Poultry to garner feedback from employees. Thursday’s session at Washington Elementary School also gave Fremont’s Hispanic community an opportunity to provide input on the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Dam said some of the most common areas of improvement residents have voiced during the pair of sessions include increasing the city’s trail system, revitalizing the downtown area and providing more retail opportunities.
Dam added that many city residents pointed toward Fremont’s recreational opportunities and state lakes as positive areas.
Councilmember Brad Yerger attended Wednesday and Thursday’s community sessions.
During those talks, he said he heard groups also discuss issues like railroad crossings, transportation for seniors, adequate housing and providing open space as important topics.
“The public was genuinely engaged and that’s critical,” he said. “I hope they take advantage of the other workshops that they’re going to have. Getting that kind of feedback up on these boards and fed to the consultants is going to be key to helping tailor Fremont the way we want.”
The impact of the pandemic has delayed the city from hosting in-person information sessions regarding the ongoing updates up until this week. Yerger said the two sessions, while small in turnout, are a good jumping off point for future engagement opportunities.
“You’d like to say we’d be further along, but COVID really did take it down and even then the expectation of people to come out into the public for the meetings, there is still some apprehension there,” he said.
Dam said there has been surprisingly strong interaction regarding the events on Facebook. She hopes to utilize the city’s social media presence more in the future as work progresses.
“They’ll come back in early June to talk about the existing conditions report and start to talk about the vision for the community,” Dam said. “Later on, we’ll start to talk about specific components of the plan and we’ll have more community events at that time.”
Those interested in providing input or learning more about the city’s efforts to update the comprehensive plan, long-range transportation plan and UDC can visit https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fremont/.
To map out your favorite areas of the city, as well as areas of concern, visit https://map.social/Community.php?CommunityID=246.
For those who either don’t trust or aren’t savvy with the internet, paper copies of the DIY Kit have been made available to the public at Keene Memorial Library.
Councilmember Mark Jensen said community engagement remains a critical component in the city’s work to update the Comprehensive Plan, LTRG and UDC.
“I think it’s critical,” he said. “ ... Everybody’s not going to get exactly what they want, but we need to give them an opportunity to raise their voice and maybe put some things on the table that we didn’t think about.”
Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the comprehensive plan serves as the roadmap for years of development in Fremont. That is why he believes it is important for the community to lend their voice in this process.
“The goal now is to have as much community input as we can,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of comments and a lot of folks telling us what they like, what areas we can redevelop and what our community assets are. Overall, I think we’re getting a lot of good feedback and so we have to keep that process going.”