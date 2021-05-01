City of Fremont hosts pair of sessions aimed at garnering input from community

The City of Fremont has kickstarted efforts to gain public input on its ongoing efforts to update the Comprehensive Plan, Long Range Transportation Plan (LTRG) and Unified Development Code.

To do that, the city collaborated with Chicago-based urban planning and design firm Houseal Lavigne to host a pair of community sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Houseal Lavigne is working with the city to update the two plans and UDC.

Planning Director Jennifer Dam said only around 20 people attended Wednesday’s first session. While that number was disappointing, Dam said the conversations and small group exercises from those meetings was positive.

“People were very engaged and very excited in their small group exercises,” she said. “Overall, we were really pleased with that.”

The Comprehensive Plan is a document, typically updated every 10 years, that guides the future growth and development of Fremont. The process of updating the documents, which began in November, is expected to reach the hands of City Council by May 2022.

The “visioning sessions,” which took place this week, will give Fremont residents the opportunity to voice their opinion on future projects and development for the city.