The City of Fremont hosted a public meeting Thursday centered on flood proofing and flood insurance.
The session, led by flood mitigation specialist Bryan Christopherson, discussed the different methods property owners can take to elevate their homes to mitigate flood damage and reduce insurance costs.
“I want to keep you guys dry and get you back in your homes quicker while lowering flood insurance,” he said.
Christopherson noted several factors that have contributed to steadily rising flood insurance premiums for homeowners over the past several years. Acts such as the 2012 Biggert Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act made significant changes to the National Flood Insurance Program.
The act required NFIP to raise rates to more accurately reflect true flood risk, among other requirements. Christopherson said this brought around an 18-20% increase in flood insurance premiums for policy holders.
Premiums differ everywhere depending on the policy holders proximity to the flood plain and base flood elevation, but Christopherson said home elevation and mitigation typically saves property owners up to 85% on their flood insurance premium.
Home mitigation and elevation can be an expensive undertaking, however.
The process typically involves raising the living area of the home above the base flood elevation, replacing or adding onto existing foundation and adding a basement.
In total, the price for a project of that scale can cost somewhere between $50,000-$75,000, according to Trevor Patton, owner of Patton Structural Solutions.
It’s an expensive undertaking for homeowners, especially if they are looking to repair their homes following last spring’s floods.
Homes located in a floodplain that receive more than 50% damage from flooding are not allowed to rebuild under Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations. Only after elevating their homes 8-9 feet are they able to begin repairs, according to city administrator Brian Newton.
Luckily, there are some ways homeowners can mitigate cost. If you own a NFIP flood insurance policy, up to $30,000 may be allocated towards home mitigation, according to Christopherson.
Additionally, the City of Fremont received a notice of interest from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to submit an application for a $750,000 grant that, once approved, will go towards reimbursing homeowners looking to elevate their homes.
The grant, which is expected to be submitted this month, would reimburse property owners 75% of the cost to raise their homes.
Grant coordinator Lottie Mitchell said the City has already received its maximum number of applicants for the grant.
Christopherson said the long-term savings that accompany elevation are worth the investment.
“Your savings through mitigation are year after year,” he said. “If you’re below the base-flood elevation, your policy will keep going up. Mitigation pays for itself.”