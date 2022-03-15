City of Fremont offers cardboard, glass recycling

The City of Fremont is offering cardboard and glass recycling.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on the west side of South Broad Street just north of the Platte River Bridge.

This is for residential use only. The site is prohibited to commercial companies, and individuals will be required to unload their own vehicles.

The site will only accept clean, flattened cardboard and will not be able to take contaminated cardboard, which must be taken to the transfer station.

The city reserves the right of refusal to any individual who does not meet the site’s rules.

