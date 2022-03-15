 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

City of Fremont offers cardboard, glass recycling

  • 0
Local News

The City of Fremont is offering cardboard and glass recycling.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on the west side of South Broad Street just north of the Platte River Bridge.

This is for residential use only. The site is prohibited to commercial companies, and individuals will be required to unload their own vehicles.

The site will only accept clean, flattened cardboard and will not be able to take contaminated cardboard, which must be taken to the transfer station.

The city reserves the right of refusal to any individual who does not meet the site’s rules.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News