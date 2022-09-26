City of Fremont plans storm drain stenciling volunteer event

The City of Fremont Public Works and Engineering Department is partnering with the Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter to host a Storm Drain Stenciling Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ronin Park, 1777 N. Somers Ave., in Fremont.

The event is for ages 10 and up; volunteers should wear attire appropriate to working with paint.

Public Works and Izaak Walton are hosting the event to encourage Fremont residents to reduce contaminants that make their way to our rivers and creeks. The event also serves as a reminder that stormwater, unlike sewage, is untreated and storm drains carry stormwater to the nearest waterway. Debris and chemicals carried by water flowing through storm drains can threaten aquatic life and pollute our drinking water.

“We all have an obligation to help keep our waterways clean and healthy for future generations, as well as the plants and animals that rely on them,” said Robin Medinger, engineering associate for the City of Fremont. “Part of our outreach effort is to educate the public on how we all play an important role in this process. Having the residents of the community participate in the stenciling project is a fun, educational way to involve and empower everyone to do their part.”

Volunteers will stencil storm drains with a reminder of “No Dumping, Drains to River.” Check in begins at 9 a.m., storm drain stenciling will take place between 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., after which lunch will be served. Volunteers should contact Fremont Public Works and Engineering to register at: 402-727-2636 or veronica.trujillo@fremontne.gov.