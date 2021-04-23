City of Fremont plans two sessions for Comprehensive Plan

The Comprehensive Plan is a document, typically updated every 10 years, that guides the future growth and development of Fremont. The process of updating the documents, which began in November, is expected to reach the hands of City Council by May 2022. The Unified Development Code is expected to be passed in August 2022, shortly after the Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan Jennifer Dam, planning director for the City of Fremont, said the “visioning sessions” to take place next week will give Fremont residents the opportunity to voice their opinion on future projects and development for the city. “There’ll be some polling questions or there’ll be a small group that deals with maps and people will map out what they like what, they don’t like and what they want to see in the future.” Dam said that information will then be taken to develop future land uses. She said the session could help the city determine where it should set its goals for industrial and commercial growth. “It gives the community the opportunity to help vision for how they want to see Fremont grow,” she said. The community has already had some opportunities to share their opinions since November. In lieu of public events, the city and Houseal Lavigne have made an effort to employ a number of virtual tools to the public, ranging from simple DIY workshop kits that can be downloaded and shared with a group of friends and family to a social mapping tool that allows residents to mark specific areas of Fremont that they see as an asset or area of improvement. Those interested in providing input or learning more about the city’s efforts to update the comprehensive plan, long-range transportation plan and UDC can visit https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fremont/.To map out your favorite areas of the city, as well as areas of concern, visit https://map.social/Community.php?CommunityID=246.