City of Fremont receives Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Award

The City of Fremont has been awarded a 2022 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund grant.

It's grant application was approved by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for up to $310,500 for the rehabilitation of rental units occupied by low-to-moderate income tenant households.

Kirk Brown, the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) program coordinator, worked with Angie Olson, grant coordinator for the city, to submit the application in May.

The city will contract with NENEDD to administer the grant and rental rehabilitation housing management services to carry out the project.

“This award will not only benefit the living conditions for low-to-moderate income tenants, but will also increase property values and improve neighborhood conditions throughout the city," Brown said.

The Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) was established by the 1996 Nebraska Affordable Housing Act to address the state’s affordable housing needs.

This fund provides a resource to increase the supply and improve the quality of affordable housing in Nebraska.

Olson is excited to put the project into effect.

“Fremont’s demand for housing includes a need to preserve existing housing; this project will help do that while also benefiting low-to-moderate income residents,” Olson said.

Grant guidelines require rent limits that accommodate low-to-moderate income tenant households, which must remain in place for a minimum of five years as well as compulsory testing for lead paint.

Rehabilitation funds require a 50% match from the property owner and can include repair or installation projects like windows, roofs, foundations, siding, plumbing and weatherization.