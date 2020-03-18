City of Fremont reminds residents to practice responsible flushing

With the recent run on toilet paper, and some households having to resort to alternatives, the Fremont Department of Utilities would like to remind everyone what items are flushable.

The only flushable items are human waste and toilet paper.

Flushable wipes are not flushable and wreak havoc on sewer systems. Paper towels and Kleenex are also not flushable. These items do not degrade and can clog sewer lines and lift stations.

Practicing responsible flushing is always important but it is especially so during times like this when everyone is working hard to make sure there are no interruptions to the delivery of utility services.

When in doubt, the City of Fremont wants residents to remember this slogan: “It’s a toilet, not a trash can.”

