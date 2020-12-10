City of Scribner installs speed control signal thanks to grant from Fremont Area Community Foundation

A permanent highway speed sign has been installed outside Scribner thanks to a $5,600 grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
The City of Fremont received the grant for the newly implemented speed control signal from the Fremont-area nonprofit organization after Elizabeth Valla Van Zyl, the city's economic development director, reached out to share her concerns about speeding along U.S. Highway 275, which cuts through the city.
"I don't want my child to ever cross that highway," Valla Van Zyl said. "I could relate."
While the town does have a crosswalk cutting across the highway, Valla Van Zyl said it only takes one driver not paying attention to lead to a tragedy.
"They agreed, and we're thankful that we were able to get the grant," she said. "Now the signs are up and everybody is noticing them. We've heard nothing but good stuff, other than somebody asking how high it registers."
Melissa Diers, the executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, said the grant application represented an obvious safety measure, which led to unanimous approval from the organization's grant committee.
"It's a busy highway and they wanted to do something to force folks to pay closer attention to their speed through that stretch of Highway 275," Diers said.
Diers said it is important grants like this are considered because of the improvement it may provide to a community.
"The grant project might be simple and not have a lot of expense attached to it, but it will make a difference in that community," she said. "We felt that if it was important enough for the city of Scribner, then it tells us this is important to them."
Additionally, Diers said safety is always a "compelling reason" to consider grant requests such as this.
"If it's going to enhance community safety, that definitely falls within our area of interest," she said.
Valla Van Zyl said the difference between a sign like this could ultimately be life or death. Now, drivers will have a tangible reminder to take their foot of the pedal when entering town.
"Now, these signs blatantly flash at you if you're going over the speed limit, so it's hard to ignore the change now," she said.
On a greater level, Valla Van Zyl said the grant also represents collaboration and good will between two cities.
"I love knowing that we're not alone in our troubles and in our needs," she said."
