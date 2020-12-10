City of Scribner installs speed control signal thanks to grant from Fremont Area Community Foundation

Diers said it is important grants like this are considered because of the improvement it may provide to a community.

"The grant project might be simple and not have a lot of expense attached to it, but it will make a difference in that community," she said. "We felt that if it was important enough for the city of Scribner, then it tells us this is important to them."

Additionally, Diers said safety is always a "compelling reason" to consider grant requests such as this.

"If it's going to enhance community safety, that definitely falls within our area of interest," she said.

Valla Van Zyl said the difference between a sign like this could ultimately be life or death. Now, drivers will have a tangible reminder to take their foot of the pedal when entering town.

"Now, these signs blatantly flash at you if you're going over the speed limit, so it's hard to ignore the change now," she said.

On a greater level, Valla Van Zyl said the grant also represents collaboration and good will between two cities.

"I love knowing that we're not alone in our troubles and in our needs," she said."

