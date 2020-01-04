Although the holidays are coming to an end, Fremont residents have a way to safely dispose of their Christmas trees.
From Dec. 26 to Jan. 6, the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Fremont Beautiful is offering its annual Christmas tree recycling program. Trees can be dropped off at the Lenihan Building parking lot between Ninth and 10th streets.
The environmentally friendly drop-off has been held by the city since December 1989, KFB Executive Director Casey Vaughan said. Last year, the program received more than 350 trees, but has reached more than 1,000 in previous years.
For the first time this year, S2 Roll-offs and Refuse has donated trash receptacles near the fenced-in area, which Vaughan said has been very beneficial.
“A lot of people bring their trees wrapped in plastic bags, so it helps reduce litter at the site as well, having those for people to dispose of their plastic bags or anything that may still be remaining on their tree,” she said.
Vaughan said only the actual tree itself can be dropped off at the parking lot.
You have free articles remaining.
“So they cannot have any plastic bags, wires, stands, ornaments or any other decor,” she said. “It all has to be removed.”
From the drop-off zone, the trees will then be ground up into mulch and used throughout the year in the city’s park systems.
“It just depends on the amount of trees that come in and how much mulch is made, whether they’re just able to use it right away or if they can have enough to keep using it continuously throughout the summer season,” she said.
Vaughan said she was grateful for the city to have a way to get rid of Christmas trees in a way that would benefit everyone.
“I just think that it is really neat that such a vital part of many of our local families’ Christmas celebrations can be put back into our community through recycling,” she said. “I think that it’s just a great way to show people that they can help our environment, and even our local community, by recycling.”