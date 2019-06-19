On Tuesday, Lottie Mitchell stood in front of a new opportunity for area residents.
Mitchell, executive assistant for the City of Fremont, was at the tree disposal and glass recycling site on south Broad Street (U.S. Highway 77).
Starting this Saturday, the City of Fremont is offering free glass recycling at the site, which beforehand was only a place for tree disposal.
Now — from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays — the public can drop off glass at the site on the highway, just north of the Platte River Bridge. The gate to the site is on the west side of the highway.
The glass recycling is available for both residential and commercial purposes. However, the free tree debris disposal remains available only for residential purposes. No commercial businesses can use it to dump trees.
Here’s what people should expect when they arrive at the site:
- They will be required to check in with city staff at the metal gate and let the attendant know if they are there for tree disposal or glass recycling.
- Trees will go to the north part of the site. Glass will go to the large concrete bunker on the south part of the site.
- Individuals will be required to unload their own vehicles or trailers.
- No bags or boxes allowed in the glass bunker. Glass only. Individuals must dump the glass into the bunker and take bags and boxes with them.
- No trash allowed. Individuals contaminating either the glass recycling and/or tree debris may lose their privilege to return.
Mitchell stressed the significance of people not putting trash in the bunker.
“It will be important for us to keep this uncontaminated so that we can keep this going,” she said.
Types of glass that will be accepted include:
- Glass food and beverage containers.
- All colors. No sorting required.
- Labels and caps can remain on the glass.
- Glassware, such as wine or pint glasses.
- Plate glass — all hardware, framing, casings and spacers must be removed.
Certain types of glass will not be accepted. The rules are:
- No windshields.
- No ceramic, porcelain or milk glass.
- No boxes or bags.
- No laminated glass.
- No mirrors.
Mitchell said after waste haulers were no longer able to offer free recycling due to market changes about a year ago, the city began looking for options to offer free recycling.
The city has partnered with Ripple Glass of Kansas City, Mo., to provide this service.
Mitchell said the city constructed the concrete bunker to house the recycled glass.
Once the bunker is full, Ripple will arrange for a semi-truck to pick up and haul away the glass free of charge.
Ripple works with a Kansas City company that converts the recycled glass into fiberglass insulation and with a business in Tulsa, Okla., that turns glass back into bottles.
Ripple processes glass from all over the region, helping more than 80 communities keep glass out of their landfills.
“It gives new life to a product that can be used over and over,” Mitchell said. “We’re excited to be able to offer this. We really encourage folks to recycle glass.”
Leila Hybl, Keep Fremont Beautiful executive director, also expressed enthusiasm for the new opportunity.
“Keep Fremont Beautiful is looking forward to sharing this information through our education programs to increase awareness about the new program,” Hybl said. “Locally, this provides Fremont the opportunity to reduce another waste item going to landfill and participate in important sustainability measures for reducing energy consumption. Residents have certainly voiced interest in recycling glass when calling the KFB office. People will be excited to have this option available!”