City officials, experts explain LB840 funds, drainage study

The current LB840 plan is set to expire in December 2024.

The increase in job-growth is largely attributed to the introduction of Lincoln Premium Poultry and Wholestone Farms, which brought in about 1,400 new jobs to the area alone.

"Those are anomalies to our LB840 fund," Mitchell said. "Traditionally, our average amount of jobs created per project is between 18 and 20."

Stripping away the jobs created by the introduction of LPP and Wholestone, Mitchell said Fremont has seen 451 jobs created through LB840 efforts, which averages to about $13,000 in LB840 dollars per job.

While that signifies an average cost in LB840 dollars per job, Mitchell said that number ranges anywhere between $5,000 and $50,000.

"It just really depends on what the project needs," she said. "LB840 is gap financing. It's not the beginning of the project or the end all be all, but we are the gap financing to make these projects go so that we can create growth and stimulate capital investment and property valuation increases in our community."

Mitchell then transitioned to the city's newest development. Purchased in 2011, the city's Tech Park has quickly developed into a hub for business in the area after laying dormant for almost a decade.