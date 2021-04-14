City officials, experts explain LB840 funds, drainage study

Two widely discussed projects — the continued growth of the Fremont's Tech Park and the request for an updated drainage study in the Tech Park — were subject to a special session held on Tuesday by the Fremont City Council.
The special meeting occurred prior to its originally scheduled Tuesday council session to discuss LB840 development projects as well as an updated drainage study after concerns were raised by both public and council in prior weeks regarding the reliability of a previous 2013 study.
Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant for the City of Fremont, said the continued implementation of LB840 funds in the city has resulted in the creation of approximately 1,800 new jobs and a almost $200 million increase in property valuations for projects.
LB840, also known as the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act, was authorized in 1991 to allow for incorporated cities and villages to collect and appropriate local tax dollars for economic development purposes, if approved by local voters.
Fremont voters have approved 1/2% of 1% sales tax for various economic development measures, ranging from street construction and renovation to aiding the city's police and fire departments.
The first vote to approve the sales tax occurred in 1999 and has since been extended twice — in 2004 and 2014 — thanks to favorable votes from Fremont residents.
The current LB840 plan is set to expire in December 2024.
The increase in job-growth is largely attributed to the introduction of Lincoln Premium Poultry and Wholestone Farms, which brought in about 1,400 new jobs to the area alone.
"Those are anomalies to our LB840 fund," Mitchell said. "Traditionally, our average amount of jobs created per project is between 18 and 20."
Stripping away the jobs created by the introduction of LPP and Wholestone, Mitchell said Fremont has seen 451 jobs created through LB840 efforts, which averages to about $13,000 in LB840 dollars per job.
While that signifies an average cost in LB840 dollars per job, Mitchell said that number ranges anywhere between $5,000 and $50,000.
"It just really depends on what the project needs," she said. "LB840 is gap financing. It's not the beginning of the project or the end all be all, but we are the gap financing to make these projects go so that we can create growth and stimulate capital investment and property valuation increases in our community."
Mitchell then transitioned to the city's newest development. Purchased in 2011, the city's Tech Park has quickly developed into a hub for business in the area after laying dormant for almost a decade.
Mitchell said the total investment cost for Tech Park before factoring in deductions came out to just over $5.8 million. After taking away shared costs and reimbursements with Dodge County and a $975,000 Community Development Block Grant, Mitchell said total deductions for the 80-acre property come in at almost $2.5 million, dropping the final cost of the purchase to around $3.3 million.
Lots available for purchase are broken down into separate tiers, according to Mitchell.
Tier one lots, which run along 29th Street and Lincoln Avenue are sold in the $20,000-per-acre range. Tier two lots, which move east on 29th Street, are being sold for $25,000 per acre.
Mitchell added that a third tier of lots will eventually become available for sale. Those lots will run at a higher cost to make up for the greater cost of infrastructure.
"When this project started, it was originally planned for just 29th and Lincoln Street to be paved," she said. "Now that we are extending that, there'll be greater infrastructure costs and we'll try to recoup some of those costs with the sales price in tiers two and three."
An estimated 145 jobs have been created in the Tech Park, so far. That number well surpasses the 31-job requirement that came as a stipulation after the city received the almost $1 million CDBG from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
With between 20-25 acres of land still available for purchase, Mitchell said that number could double.
"All of that investment stems from the tiniest of a sales tax, a third and a half of a cent," she said. "We can incentivize those projects and create enormous growth for Fremont."
Council also received a report from Brad Marshall, a civil team leader at Olsson Engineering, regarding an updated drainage study report for the city's Tech Park.
The updated April study builds off a previous 2013 study completed for the same area. The 2013 study became the subject of scrutiny from both council and residents living around the Tech Park after a proposal to increase the floor-area ratio was brought forward during a March council meeting.
Marshall said he had been involved with the drainage study in the city's Tech Park since its inception in 2013. After comparing the anticipated uses of the property, Marshall said he believes the study "fits very well."
"You look at it now and you say, OK I've got some daycares, a little retail and I've got communication centers," he said. "This use is going to have parking and pavement associated."
Fast forward to the future when more infrastructure, such as streets and parking lots, are constructed, Marshall said there will be an increase in runoff.
Marshall said a plan was developed to contour the land through grading to push drainage in different directions.
That drainage will then be collected in a channel running along the northern side of Tech Park before ultimately being collected in a 100-foot-wide drainage ditch that spans the eastern side of the property.
A drainage pipe will also be connected to the ditch. That pipe would slowly release collected storm water over the course of a 24-to-36 hour time period.
Marshall said he was engaged to update the study and found that it was "very similar" when looking at anticipated impervious area usage. He said around 83% of the Tech Park property is going to be made up of impervious area uses, such as streets or other parking lots.
The remaining 17% is expected to be made up of landscape buffers, natural buffers around the property and setback requirements.
Marshall also took into account the Rawhide Creek, which runs along the southern edge of the Tech Park property. He said the creek isn't mapped floodplain, therefore not associated with elevation, but it does show up on maps.
"We did recommend an additional buffer of about 30 feet from that property line that would remove any type of floodplain from a particular development property, which is probably good for the city's insurance rates and insurance programs for flood control in the city," he said.