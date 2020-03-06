City prepares for upcoming census, will impact federal funding for next decade

City officials are gearing up for the upcoming 2020 Census, which will play a large part in directing all federal funding during the next decade.

“That’s highway infrastructure, community development funds, health insurance, etc,” said Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant for the City of Fremont. “For your community to receive federal dollars, you need to respond to the census so they know population and demographics.”

From March 12-20, invitations to participate in the 2020 Census will start arriving in households across the country. Census Day will be observed on April 1. By that day, every household will have received an invitation to participate in the census. Responses may be submitted three different ways: online, by phone or by the mail.

Beginning in late April and into May, census enumerators will begin visiting homes who have not responded to any invitations or reminders to complete the census.

Mitchell helps facilitate transferring data the city needs to report to the census bureau. She said the city recently completed its Boundary Annexation Survey, which takes into account all of the land that as been annexed into city limits and any properties that have been constructed or already exist and ensures they are recorded in census data.