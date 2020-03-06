City prepares for upcoming census, will impact federal funding for next decade

City officials are gearing up for the upcoming 2020 Census, which will play a large part in directing all federal funding during the next decade.
“That’s highway infrastructure, community development funds, health insurance, etc,” said Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant for the City of Fremont. “For your community to receive federal dollars, you need to respond to the census so they know population and demographics.”
From March 12-20, invitations to participate in the 2020 Census will start arriving in households across the country. Census Day will be observed on April 1. By that day, every household will have received an invitation to participate in the census. Responses may be submitted three different ways: online, by phone or by the mail.
Beginning in late April and into May, census enumerators will begin visiting homes who have not responded to any invitations or reminders to complete the census.
Mitchell helps facilitate transferring data the city needs to report to the census bureau. She said the city recently completed its Boundary Annexation Survey, which takes into account all of the land that as been annexed into city limits and any properties that have been constructed or already exist and ensures they are recorded in census data.
She said the census data is translated in different ways that can be applied to the city. One specific instance where that data is used is in the way the city is blocked out to represent different income levels.
If census data isn’t accurate, Mitchell said the lines that determine income levels in the city may be off, which can affect funding.
“Where those lines are drawn are where we can apply community development grants. If that number is off, we may not be able to get funding to those areas that need,” she said.
While there are some who may have concerns filling out the census, Mitchell said the process was completely confidential and is used only for statistical purposes.
“There are strict federal laws that protect your census responses,” she said. “It’s against the law to disclose or publish any information that would identify an individual or business. It’s a major offense.”
An accurate census plays an important role in the city’s future during the next decade. One factor that will play an important role in recording an accurate census comes from the local volunteers who go door to door to record residents who didn’t self-report for the census.
However, Dodge County is currently short on census volunteers, according to recent Census recruitment data.
In early February, Dodge County had only fulfilled 31% of its recruitment goal for the upcoming census, fifth-worst in the state at the time. That means only 175 spots out of the 564-person goal were filled.
Recruitment data from March reported that number increased to 47%, meaning around 265 people have applied to work as a volunteer.
David Drozd, a research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska Omaha, said its hard to directly correlate low volunteer numbers to an inaccurate census. He said there was a benefit to having local faces conducting the recordings.
“We know that we want local folks as best as possible to conduct the house-to-house door knocking, to interview people who haven’t responded,” Drozd said. “That’s in large part because they know the streets and the roads and might know some of the residents and homes.”
If there aren’t enough local volunteers to conduct the door-to-door responses, other volunteers from other counties, or even other states, will have to come in once they complete counts in their respective areas.
That could lead to problems getting an accurate count, Drozd said.
“Every door will get knocked on multiple times, but that process will get delayed and might affect the number of times when those doors are hit,” he said. “It just puts pressure on the count.”
Luckily, hiring remains open through May for those interested in working part-time as a census enumerator.
Those interested in applying to work as an enumerator for the upcoming Census can apply at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.
Kevin Eairleywine, the executive director of human resources and elementary operations at Fremont Public Schools, said the census plays a major role in grant applications and other projects that are vital to the schools.
“This is tremendously important as we look to expand services for our youngest students as we are looking continually to touch those lives as early as possible,” he said. “If there is funding or dollars out there, we want to make use of those, and those are based on the census so it’s tremendously important.”
Federal grants, like Title I and II grants, are based on census data, Eairleywine said. He said those grants allow FPS to reach a larger population of students and families that it otherwise not be able to.
Specifically, Eairleywine referenced families with children up to age 8. He said this group was “tremendously important” and that there has been a growing emphasis toward focusing on children who fall into that age range.
“In Fremont, we provided universal preschool for four years the last couple of years and would love to consider expanding, but we need really good numbers before we can consider expanding,” Eairleywine said.
When it comes to apprehension toward completing the census, Eairleywine said the school has always tried to present itself as simply trying to educate the community’s children.
“The tension, I guess, is just because of some issues of trust I assume and some fear,” he said. “We have always tried to present ourselves as just trying to educate our children and youth. We’re not trying to do anything else beyond that. We’re not obligated to doing anything else other than education. Hopefully the general population will understand that we aren’t advocating for anything other than improvement of education and services for youth.”
For Mitchell, the importance of an accurate census can’t be understated.
“It’s so important on so many levels, from school funding to infrastructure funding to community developments,” she said. “It affects almost every facet of our lives.”
To ensure an accurate census, Mitchell urged residents to self-respond once they receive their invitation.
“People are able to self-report and they should,” she said. “If people do their part, less people will be needed to go door to door. The best thing is to respond.”