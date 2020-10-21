City provides timeline update for proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center

Approval of the bidding process is the second and final approval required by the board of supervisors and city council. An anticipated approval in April 2021 would allow for groundbreaking to begin in May 2021.

Construction work on the JLEC would then begin in May 2021, with work expected to be completed in July 2022. The 14-month process to build the new, joint-use building would not interrupt any law enforcement activities by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police Department or 911 Communications Department, according to a release accompanying the timeline.

Following project completion, the city plans to have an open house, giving the public the opportunity to tour the new JLEC.

The public will have one final opportunity before the general election to learn more about the JLEC project from city officials this week.

On Thursday, the city will host a public information session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Fremont City Auditorium Community Room, 925 N. Broad St.

Any progress on the project is dependent on the outcome of the bond issue vote on Nov. 3. The issue will appear twice on the ballot for voters in Dodge county, with bond issue proposal coming from Dodge County and the other coming from the City of Fremont.

