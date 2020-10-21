City provides timeline update for proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center

The City of Fremont outlined the estimated timeline for the Joint Law Enforcement Center (JLEC) project should the bond issue pass during the Nov. 3 general election.
The timeline was released as part seven in an eight-week series intended to provide information regarding the JLEC. The project is broken up into six major tasks: Approving final design costs, final design, seeking out construction bids, approving construction bids, construction and project completion.
Approval of final design costs is expected to completed by the end of November. As of now, county supervisors and city council have authorized spending up to 35% of the total project.
Both the county supervisors and city council must authorize the remaining 65% of design drawings for the JLEC pending approval of the bond issue.
If approved, the project will then move forward into final design. Final design is estimated to begin in December and conclude in March 2021.
The four-month process will allow Police Facility Design Group, a Kansas City-based architectural design firm, to complete final design drawings for the JLEC. Final design drawings are required before bids can be accepted from contractors for construction.
Support Local Journalism
Following completion of final design, contractor bids will be sought out for construction. The 30-day bidding process will run from March 2021 to April 2021, with a bid approval being announced that same month.
Approval of the bidding process is the second and final approval required by the board of supervisors and city council. An anticipated approval in April 2021 would allow for groundbreaking to begin in May 2021.
Construction work on the JLEC would then begin in May 2021, with work expected to be completed in July 2022. The 14-month process to build the new, joint-use building would not interrupt any law enforcement activities by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police Department or 911 Communications Department, according to a release accompanying the timeline.
Following project completion, the city plans to have an open house, giving the public the opportunity to tour the new JLEC.
The public will have one final opportunity before the general election to learn more about the JLEC project from city officials this week.
On Thursday, the city will host a public information session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Fremont City Auditorium Community Room, 925 N. Broad St.
Any progress on the project is dependent on the outcome of the bond issue vote on Nov. 3. The issue will appear twice on the ballot for voters in Dodge county, with bond issue proposal coming from Dodge County and the other coming from the City of Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.