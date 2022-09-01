City receives FEMA grant for firefighter gear

The City of Fremont has been awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the city’s request for $26,909.09 for personal protective equipment.

The Fremont Fire Department will use the grant to buy eight complete sets of turnout gear for firefighters.

FEMA turned down the city’s grant application request for equipment, including new portable radios.

The primary goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt worked with city grant coordinator, Angie Olson, and an outside grant writer to complete the application process in February.

“I’m excited to receive this grant award to assist us and keep our firefighters safely equipped,” Bernt said. “This turnout gear will outfit six new firefighters in the future and replace two sets, one that is out of service due to contamination and another that is outdated.”

Bernt stressed the need for the equipment.

“This is vital protective equipment that will protect our firefighters during working fires, motor vehicle accidents and in any other emergency that requires use of turnout gear,” Bernt said.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg expressed appreciation for the grant and city staff and the fire department.

“As we support the growing needs in our fire department, it is a priority to look for grants to help ease the burden off of taxpayers,” Spellerberg said. “Thank you to city staff and Chief Bernt for their hard work to apply and receive the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. We thank all our first responders for their dedicated service to our community.”

The city also applied for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant in February and a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Siren Project grant. Both applications are in the review stages.