The City of Fremont’s Street Department recently received a new, upgraded street sweeper for use on the city’s roads.
The department received the new model, a Tymco Model 600 regenerative air sweeper, in early January.
Superintendent of Public Services Mark Vyhlidal said the new machine is a vacuum-type machine, compared to the old mechanical main broom machine, which he said had been worn out.
Compared to mechanical main broom sweepers, vacuum sweepers use a main broom for 75% of its sweeping path to transfer debris on the road to the vacuum head, according to the Tymco website.
While vacuum sweepers are less complex than main broom sweepers, they introduce extra exhaust, something that the new model aims to eliminate.
“There’s only a life expectancy of like 15 years for street sweepers,” he said. “So you have to keep up with the equipment a little bit, otherwise down the road, it causes you more to repair than what the machine’s worth.”
Vyhlidal said the machine’s life expectancy is due to the conditions it has to work in.
“It doesn’t get any dirtier than what a street sweeper has to go through as far as dirt and salt debris, residue from the salt, things like that, gravel and dirt, you name it,” he said. “It’s got a real dirty environment.”
The machine was purchased from Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equipment Inc. Its contract was planned and budgeted through the Capital Improvement Plan for this fiscal year, according to a city press release.
“So it’s definitely a plus,” Vyhlidal said. “And it’s purchased with gas tax. It’s not property tax or anything, because people don’t like to have their property taxes spent for something like that.”
Although it’s still wintertime, Vyhlidal said the machine would hit the streets once the snow starts to melt.
“We don’t go out until the spring, so we won’t be sweeping until then for sure,” he said.