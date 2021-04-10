City replaces last of vintage circuit breakers with new models

After decades of use, six of Fremont’s circuit breakers for its electric system have finally been replaced.
“It should help increase the reliability of the distribution in that area around Substation E, so the southwest portion of the city should see some increased reliability from having done that,” Electrical Engineering Director Al Kaspar said.
The six, 13,800-volt GE Magne-Blast breakers were replaced with new vacuum breakers last week as part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Kaspar said the old breakers were the last of the city’s air breakers, which operate by separating contacts to create an arc, which is then extinguished using air.
“So that’s just the way that type of breaker operates,” he said. “And the whole industry, that was basically, not necessarily an industry standard, but it was normal to use air breakers at that time, so around the 1960s and ‘70s.”
Comparatively, Kaspar said newer breakers are much more efficient than air breakers, as they break contacts in a vacuum instead of the air.
“I know when I worked at the Omaha Public Power District for 33 years before I came to Fremont, OPPD had replaced their Magne-Blast breakers several years ago,” he said. “So it was time that these breakers should have been changed out.”
To replace the breakers, the city budgeted $275,000 in its Capital Improvement Plan for the 2020-2021 year, which was approved by the Fremont City Council on Nov. 24, 2020.
“We did budget for those in our capital budget and we had planned on replacing them this year anyway, but we started to see additional problems with the operation of those breakers,” Kaspar said.
The replacement couldn’t have come at a better time, Kaspar said, as the city experienced a fault in one of the breakers in October 2020 and last March.
“It basically caused a little bit more of an outage than it should have in order to clear that,” he said. “So we knew we had one breaker that failed to operate correctly, and then that happened two different times within the last year, so we knew that those breakers had to be replaced.”
The new breakers, which were purchased from Siemens for $164,840 after the council’s approval and installed last Tuesday, were manufactured as a direct replacement, as no major modifications had to be made.
“It was a fairly easy replacement once we did have the new breakers,” Kaspar said. “I think that all of those breakers were replaced in one morning, so it did not take very long to do it once we got the new breakers here.”
Kaspar said he is pleased with the new breakers, which he said should extend the life of the switchgear by 30 estimates.
“We don’t expect to have any problems with them, at least for several years,” he said. “They are a fairly low-maintenance item, and much more efficient.”