City replaces last of vintage circuit breakers with new models

To replace the breakers, the city budgeted $275,000 in its Capital Improvement Plan for the 2020-2021 year, which was approved by the Fremont City Council on Nov. 24, 2020.

“We did budget for those in our capital budget and we had planned on replacing them this year anyway, but we started to see additional problems with the operation of those breakers,” Kaspar said.

The replacement couldn’t have come at a better time, Kaspar said, as the city experienced a fault in one of the breakers in October 2020 and last March.

“It basically caused a little bit more of an outage than it should have in order to clear that,” he said. “So we knew we had one breaker that failed to operate correctly, and then that happened two different times within the last year, so we knew that those breakers had to be replaced.”

The new breakers, which were purchased from Siemens for $164,840 after the council’s approval and installed last Tuesday, were manufactured as a direct replacement, as no major modifications had to be made.

“It was a fairly easy replacement once we did have the new breakers,” Kaspar said. “I think that all of those breakers were replaced in one morning, so it did not take very long to do it once we got the new breakers here.”