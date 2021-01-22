City starts controlled burn of tree stumps at disposal site

The city of Fremont started a controlled burn of tree debris at its tree disposal site south of the city on Thursday.

“These are actually the tree stumps that are too large to go through the horizontal grinder,” City Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchell said. “And so this is a collection over the past couple of years of stumps that they have made into a pile and now is old and dried out and ready to be burned.”

Mitchell said the multiple-day process has gone smoothly so far. The tree disposal site, which opened on the west side of South Broad Street north of the Platte River Bridge in June 2019, grinds trees into woodchips to utilize.

Before the scheduled burning, Mitchell said the city applied for proper permits with the Fremont Rural Fire Department and notified them, along with the Fremont Fire Department and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.

Additionally, the city verified with the state that the weather conditions were suitable to start the burn Thursday morning. The area around the pile had been cleared prior to starting, Mitchell said.