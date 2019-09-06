The City of Fremont will host a mitigation workshop and open house for property owners affected by the flooding last March.
The event will take place in the Christensen Field Meeting Room from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. A similar meeting was held last July, but this one will be more in-depth, Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell said.
Participants can talk with members from JEO Consulting, as well as the Long-Term Recovery Group, which consists of local governmental entities and provides flood recovery efforts.
“There’ll be somebody there with a floodgate to actually talk about how it operates and what its benefits are,” she said. “There will be industry experts to talk one-on-one with property owners to talk about the different options they might have to mitigate their flood risk.”
The meeting concerns the city’s application process for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding, which would provide property owners with up to 75% of the mitigation cost.
Any type of property, whether commercial or residential, is eligible for the funding, Mitchell said. Properties do not need to be located in the floodplains, which are determined by a mapping system that is updated every seven to 10 years.
“So there’s potential that there’s a property out there that has flooded in the past, but by mapping technology, isn’t included in the floodplain,” she said. “But they may be interested in mitigating.”
Mitchell said it’s important for property owners interested in mitigation to be included in the state application.
“If a property is not included in our application, they won’t be eligible to come back later to apply for the fund,” she said. “So if people are interested, we really encourage them to attend to learn as much information that they can and to be included in the application.”
Those who are unable to attend the meeting and are interested in mitigation can contact Mitchell at 402-727-2630.