The City of Fremont will host two public meetings concerning floodproofing and flood insurance next week.
The meetings will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.
Grant coordinator Lottie Mitchell said the meetings will teach about the benefits of floodproofing and flood insurance, as well as what decisions can come from them.
“A portion of our community is in the floodplain, and it’s just important to provide education about living in the floodplain,” she said. “And so it’s just to provide as much education as possible to our residents so that they have the knowledge to make the decisions to either protect their property or lower their premium and just learn more about living in a floodplain.”
Because space is limited, attendees for the meetings are encouraged to RSVP by calling 866-599-7065 or signing up online. Translators will be available for non-English speaking residents.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring their elevation certification and current flood insurance policy. Those in need of an elevation certificate can call 866-599-7065 for assistance in obtaining one.
The meetings will be presented by flood mitigation specialist Bryan Christopherson, who will talk about ways to reduce flood insurance premiums and protection of property.
You have free articles remaining.
“Bryan is just going to talk about what you can do, what mitigation steps you can take to protect your property and then how does that translate into premium savings,” Mitchell said.
The first half-an-hour of the meeting will start off by reviewing new laws and regulations that could potentially affect a policy, changes that could be made to help save money and discussing actual homeowner savings.
For the next hour-and-a-half, attendees can sit one-on-one with a certified floodplain manager to review current elevation certificates and flood insurance policies to determine the proper mitigation steps needed to lower premiums.
Mitchell said although she doesn’t believe Fremont has any issues with floodproofing or flood insurance, she said the more education is available, the better.
“If we’re able to provide this at no cost to our residents, then we want to,” she said. “We want to share the information that we know and make sure homeowners know it, property owners know it and make it available to them.”
With living in a floodplain, Mitchell said residents have to always be aware of the risks of flooding.
“Sometimes you don’t know what’s out there. You know don’t know what exists, what mitigation actions exist,” she said. “And so it’s just best to be educated on it so that you can make the decision that’s best for you.”